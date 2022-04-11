Top 5 MLB Games Today | How to Watch the Best MLB Games on April 11

Major League Baseball is going to offer plenty of games for bettors to profit from on Monday. With some of the top teams in baseball set to face off, let’s take a look below at the top five MLB games of the day and how to watch them.

MLB Games Monday | April 11

Guardians vs Royals

Brewers vs Orioles

Rockies vs Rangers

Red Sox vs Tigers

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Mariners vs Twins

Marlins vs Angels

Padres vs Giants

How To Watch MLB Games | April 11

All major league baseball games are going to be offered on MLB.TV. They will also be offered on the Bally Sports channels.

With MLB.TV and Bally Sports, users can watch from home or on their tablets on the road.

Top 5 MLB Games | April 11

Below, we will go over the top five games of the day and previews for each of the five.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies

The game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies is surely going to be an interesting one. Both of these teams are going to be at the top of the National League East Division throughout the season, so we can expect to see a highly competitive matchup.

Although we won’t be seeing Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler, or Aaron Nola on the mound in this one, we will still see two of the best lineups in the National League.

Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins

With the final game of the series between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins, we can expect to see a fun one. Seattle currently has a 2-1 series lead and is hoping that they can walk away with a victory to start the season off on the right foot by getting a series win.

The Twins on the other hand started to figure things out at the plate on Sunday as they put up 10 runs against an above-average Mariners pitching staff.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Angels

Although neither of these two teams had the opening series that they were hoping for, we’re going to see some of baseball’s current top players and future stars play in this one.

Anytime a game is going to offer Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Jazz Chisholm, baseball fans have to be excited considering just how enjoyable these guys are to watch.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants

Every game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants is going to mean more than the typical match-up for these teams.

Considering that it would be likely that the Los Angeles Dodgers run away with the division, the Padres and the Giants are going to have to make sure that they cannot stay afloat in the National League West to secure a spot in the National League wildcard.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays

The best game of the night is easily going to be the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays. Considering that there is now a little rivalry between these two teams and there’s a good chance that they are both going to be the top two in the American League East, we can fully expect to see a highly competitive game every time these two play each other.

We won’t be seeing any of the top pitchers on either side in this one since the season just started and those guys threw over the weekend, but considering that these two teams have some of the most power in a lineup that baseball has seen in quite some time, we should see a few balls leave the yard and it’s going to be exciting for fans to watch.