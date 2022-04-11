UFC 273 Fighter Salaries, Bonuses, Attendance, and Gate

UFC 273 took place this past Saturday at the VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Alexander Volkanovski retained his UFC men’s featherweight championship for a third time, defeating the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, by way of fourth-round standing TKO.

The co-main event saw Aljamain Sterling pull off the massive upset as an almost 4-1 betting underdog, retaining his undisputed UFC men’s bantamweight gold with a split decision win over Petr Yan. The feature bout of the night saw Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns go the distance in a fifteen-minute battle for the ages, with Chimaev coming out with a narrow decision win.

Let’s take a look at the behind the scene details of UFC 273, including the attendance and gate for this weekend’s UFC event, as well as the estimated fighter salaries and awarded bonuses.

UFC 273 Attendance and Gate

UFC 273 took place infront of a sold-out crowd of 14,605 at the VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The event had about thirteen hundred more people in attendance than last year’s UFC 261 event that took place in Jacksonville. This past Saturday’s event had a total gate of $3,550,053, about two hundred and fifty thousand more dollars in gate revenue than last year’s UFC 261 in Jacksonville.

UFC 273 Fighter Salaries

As is the case with many UFC events, the Florida State Athletic Commission does not release information relating to UFC fighter salaries. However, based on previously published payouts and the known salary structure of the UFC, we are able to make a base estimation of what each fighter was paid for this weekend’s event.

Along with the purse payouts for each fighter, the UFC is obligated to pay out on compliance for fighter participation in outfitting and media availability. This revenue is generated via the UFC’s sponsorship deal with Venum sportswear and is paid out to fighters based on how many UFC/Zuffa events they have competed in.

Fighter Estimated Salary Incentive Pay Performance Bonus Alexander Volkanovski $500,000 $42,000 $70,000 Petr Yan $500,000 $42,000 $10,000 Aljamain Sterling $250,000 $42,000 Chan Sung Jung $200,000 $32,000 Khamzat Chimaev $150,000 $4,500 $80,000 Gilbert Burns $150,000 $16,000 $50,000 Aleksei Oleynik $100,000 $16,000 $50,000 Mackenzie Dern $90,000 $6,000 Tecia Torres $72,000 $11,000 Raquel Pennington $66,000 $16,000 Vinc Pichel $60,000 $6,000 Mickey Gall $60,000 $11,000 Julio Arce $60,000 $6,000 Aspen Ladd $60,000 $6,000 Mark Madsen $50,000 $4,500 Jared Vanderaa $40,000 $6,000 Ian Garry $30,000 $4,000 Anthony Hernandez $30,000 $4,500 Kay Hansen $24,000 $4,500 Darian Weeks $24,000 $4,000 Mike Malott $16,000 $4,000 Piera Rodriguez $12,000 $4,000 Josh Fremd $12,000 $4,000 Daniel Santos $12,000 $4,000

UFC 273 Fighter Bonuses

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns were both awarded a $50,000 bonus for ‘Fight of the Fight.’ While two ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses were awarded to both UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, as well as UFC heavyweight Alexey Oleynik. The UFC also launched the ‘Fan Bonus of the Night’ at UFC 273, which is generated by a fan vote poll at the end of the UFC event. First place was awarded to Khamzat Chimaev, who took home a $30,000 bonus paid out in bitcoin. While the $20,000 and $10,000 bonuses were awarded to Alexander Volkanovski, and Petr Yan.

Based on early estimations, UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was paid out just north of one million dollars for his performance at UFC 273, this figure includes his estimated fight purse, incentive pay, and performance bonus.