4/12/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

It may be only five games into the season but the New York Mets (3-2) have already driven some fans to panic. The Mets coughed up an eighth inning lead for the second straight day, blowing a 4-0 advantage to fall to the Philadelphia Phillies (3-1) 5-4 to waste a strong relief performance from David Peterson. The good news for the Mets is that they have a chance to snap their two-game skid and even their series with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill picked up a win for the Mets on Opening Day, tossing five shutout innings to beat the Washington Nationals in a 4-1 win. The Phillies will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (14-10, 2.78 ERA in 2021) as he makes his season debut.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: