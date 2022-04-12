4/12/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

It may be only five games into the season but the New York Mets (3-2) have already driven some fans to panic. The Mets coughed up an eighth inning lead for the second straight day, blowing a 4-0 advantage to fall to the Philadelphia Phillies (3-1) 5-4 to waste a strong relief performance from David Peterson. The good news for the Mets is that they have a chance to snap their two-game skid and even their series with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.
Right-hander Tylor Megill (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill picked up a win for the Mets on Opening Day, tossing five shutout innings to beat the Washington Nationals in a 4-1 win. The Phillies will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (14-10, 2.78 ERA in 2021) as he makes his season debut.
Megill has made one start against the Phillies last season, giving up four runs in 4.2 innings of work to suffer a loss on August 7.
Wheeler is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in eight career starts against his former team.
The Mets have placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder bursitis. Edwin Diaz was activated from the bereavement list to take Walker’s place on the active roster.
Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano are back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the night off. Cano will be the designated hitter and bat sixth while McNeil returns to second base and hits eighth.
Pete Alonso (6 for 17, 2B, RBI), J.D. Davis (5 for 13, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Francisco Lindor (4 for 12, 2B) and Dominic Smith (8 for 20, 2B, 2 RBI) have done well against Wheeler in the past.