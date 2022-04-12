Auston Matthews named NHL first star of the week again in 2022

Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California has been named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from April 4-10, 2022. In only four games, Matthews had seven goals and four assists for 11 points. This was the second time this year Matthews was honoured with the first star of the week, as he was also recognized from February 21-27, 2022.

It was a record-setting week for Matthews. First, he tied the Maple Leafs single season record for goals with 54. Matthews accomplished the feat in a game where he collected his seventh career National Hockey League hat trick, and four points, in a 6-2 Toronto win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 4.

Matthews then had three assists in a 7-6 Maple Leafs overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on April 5. That was followed by a record-setting performance as Matthews had two goals in a 4-3 Toronto win over the Dallas Stars on April 7. The goal at 18:58 of the second period that put Toronto up 2-1 at the time, gave Matthews 55 goals on the season, and broke Rick Vaive’s single-season franchise goals record set in 1981-82. Matthews followed that up with a beautiful overtime winner from William Nylander and T.J. Brodie at 2:10 of the extra period.

Matthews finished the week with two goals in a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. It was Toronto’s first two goals of the game and put Toronto up 2-0 at the time. In addition to the 11 points, Matthews was a +5, with three power-play points, two game-winning goals, 33 shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots, and 32 faceoff wins.

On the season, Matthews leads the NHL with 58 goals, 43 even strength goals, and 320 shots on goal. He also has 41 assists, 99 points, is a +16, with 28 power play points, nine game-winning goals, 630 faceoff wins, 53 blocked shots, 58 hits, 82 takeaways, and 45 giveaways.

In 2021-22, the Maple Leafs now have a record of 47 wins, 19 regulation losses, and six losses in extra time for 100 points. They are one of five NHL teams that have reached the century mark in points. They are joined by the Colorado Avalanche (110 points), the Florida Panthers (108 points), Carolina Hurricanes (102 points), and the New York Rangers (100 points).