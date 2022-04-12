Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament | Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

The Minnesota Timberwolves begin their push for the franchise’s first NBA playoff birth since 2018 on Tuesday as the T-Wolves host the Los Angeles Clippers to kick off the NBA Play-In Tournament. Minnesota is riding high after finishing the season with a winning record for the first time since 2018, and just the second time since 2005. The T-Wolves have a chance to advance to face the Memphis Grizzlies with a win over the Clippers on Tuesday night. Should Minnesota lose, they would face the loser of New Orleans vs San Antonio, with the winner of that match-up claiming the eighth and final playoff seed in the NBA’s western conference.

How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament

The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites for the NBA Playoffs

NBA Playoff Odds | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament Odds

Among the eight teams involved in the NBA play-in tournament, the Brooklyn Nets are the top-rated squad based on the overall betting odds. The Nets are slated third on the NBA Championship odds board, lined at odds of +725 to win their first NBA Championship. For full betting odds for the eight teams in the NBA Play-In Tournament, check out the table below via BetOnline.

NBA Play-In Tournament Teams Odds to Win NBA Championship BetOnline Free Play Brooklyn Nets +725 LA Clippers +3300 Minnesota Timberwolves +8000 Atlanta Hawks +12,500 Cleveland Cavaliers +15,000 New Orleans Pelicans +35,000 Charlotte Hornets +50,000 San Antonio Spurs +75,000

NBA Play-In Tournament Betting Trends | NBA Playoff Stats and Trends

Last year, the home team went 5-1 straight-up in the play-in round of the NBA playoffs, while going 3-3 ATS. The only betting underdog to cash in the play-in round last year was the Memphis Grizzlies, who defeated the #8 seed Golden State Warriors to advance to the NBA playoffs as a #9 seed.

NBA Play-In Tournament Predictions | Best Bets for NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets have only covered five games at home when lined as the betting favorite. On Tuesday night they face the number eight seeded Cleveland Cavaliers for a chance to advance and face #2 Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Last year, the Nets won every game they hosted at home, except their elimination game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which saw them blow a late lead and lose in overtime. The Nets have proven to perform well below expectations when the pressure is on, and the pressure most certainly is on when the Nets face the Cavs on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. With this in mind, bet on the Cavaliers to cover the spread against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

