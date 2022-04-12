California sports betting isn’t legal yet but basketball fans can still bet on the L.A. Clippers in the NBA Playoffs with the best sports betting sites.

The Clippers are getting healthy at the right time. With Paul George back in the lineup, Los Angeles could surprise some people in the Western Conference Playoffs. The No. 8 seed in the West, the Clippers will have their hands full with a young and talented Minnesota Timberwolves team.

With L.A. back in the NBA Playoffs, the best California sports betting sites are giving away free bets for the Clippers game. Learn how to bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament in California and get up to $6,375 in free NBA bets.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for the NBA Play-In Tournament

🏀 NBA Playoffs 2022: NBA Play-In Tournament

NBA Play-In Tournament ⛹ NBA Playoffs Betting Favorite: Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns 🔒 NBA Playoff Schedule: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 NBA Finals Date: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS

TBS 🎲 NBA Playoff Odds: Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700

Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700 🎲 Clippers vs Timberwolves Odds: Clippers +140 | Timberwolves -160

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds | NBA Playoffs Odds

Despite dealing with injuries all season, the LA Clippers locked up the No. 8 seed. Before Paul George was injured in December, the Clippers were the fourth best team in the west.

With the addition of Reggie Jackson, healthy Norman Powell and Paul George, they will be a challenge for any top seeds.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the NBA teams since the All-Star break in terms of winning percentage. The Timberwolves are great on the offensive glass giving them an edge over the LA Clippers.

Below, we’ll go over the Clippers odds versus the Timberwolves and Los Angeles’ odds of winning an NBA Championship.

NBA Championship Odds | Odds to Win the NBA Finals

With the return of a healthy Paul George, the LA Clippers find themselves as the No. 8 seed in the West at +3500 odds to win the NBA Championship. Meanwhile the top California sports betting sites have the No.7 Minnesota Timberwolves at +8000 odds to win it all.

For a breakdown of the NBA Championship odds, check out the chart below.

NBA Playoff Teams NBA Championship Odds BetOnline Free Play Phoenix Suns +275 Milwaukee Bucks +525 Brooklyn Nets +700 Boston Celtics +750 Golden State Warriors +850 Memphis Grizzlies +1100 Miami Heat +1200 Philadelphia 76ers +1200 Dallas Mavericks +2500 Denver Nuggets +2500 Utah Jazz +2800 Los Angeles Clippers +3500 Toronto Raptors +7500 Minnesota Timberwolves +8000 Chicago Bulls +10000

NBA Playoffs Odds to Win Play-In Game | Clippers vs Timberwolves

While the LA Clippers are underdogs against the Timberwolves tonight, they won six of their seven since Paul George’s return. The top California sports betting sites have Paul George and the Clippers as underdogs at +140 to win.

The Timberwolves have put together a great season with Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, and Malik Beasley as their core players.

The group was able to win 46 games this season, the most since 2018. However, this season they have fallen to the Clippers 3-1 and look to redeem themselves on Tuesday night.

Check out the chart below for the Clippers vs Timberwolves odds for the NBA play-in tournament from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.

NBA Playoffs Odds LA Clippers Minnesota Timberwolves BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +140 -160

NBA Playoffs Odds | Clippers vs Timberwolves Odds for Play-in Tournament

The Clippers are 3.5-point underdogs against the Timberwolves. It’ll be a tight game between the No.7 and 8 seed in the West.

For a complete breakdown of the Clippers vs Timberwolves odds for the NBA play-in tournament, check out the odds below.

NBA Playoff Play-In Tournament Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Clippers got healthy at the right time.

After playing without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for the majority of the season, Los Angeles will have at least one of its stars back for the NBA Play-In Tournament. George returned to the lineup down the stretch and looked like his old self, shooting 52.5 percent from 3-point range over his final five games of the season. George also has a penchant for stepping up his game during the NBA Playoffs and will get a chance to prove that he’s returned to form against a young Timberwolves’ squad.

Take the Clippers to win on the moneyline against a Timberwolves team that doesn’t have a lot of playoff experience.

Click on the button below to place your free NBA bets on the Clippers at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.