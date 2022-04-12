How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

Ohio sports betting is legal but basketball fans are still waiting to place their best NBA bets. While they await further legal action, residents in the Buckeye State can still bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament with the best Ohio sports betting sites.

The Cleveland Cavaliers come into the NBA Playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. With a matchup versus Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets looming in the NBA Play-In Tournament, basketball fans can get up to $6,375 in free bets from the best Ohio sports betting sites.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for the NBA Play-In Tournament

It’s officially the NBA postseason and Cavaliers fans can get in on the Ohio sports betting action at the top NBA sportsbooks.

With $6,375 in free NBA bets, the top Ohio sports betting sites let basketball fans bet on the NBA playoffs for free.

Below, we’ll break down the top Ohio sports betting sites for the NBA play-in tournament and the best Cleveland Cavaliers betting bonuses.

How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament in Ohio

While Ohio sports betting is legal, the Buckeye state is still waiting for regulated sportsbooks to open.

Basketball fans can still cash in free bets on the Cavaliers in the NBA play-in tournament at the top Ohio sportsbooks.

To learn more about how to bet on the NBA play-in tournament in Ohio, check out the list below.

NBA Playoff Schedule | How to Watch the Toronto Raptors 2022 NBA Playoffs in Ohio

🏀 NBA Playoffs 2022: NBA Play-In Tournament

NBA Play-In Tournament ⛹ NBA Playoffs Betting Favorite: Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns 🔒 NBA Playoff Schedule: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 NBA Finals Date: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS

TBS 🎲 NBA Playoff Odds: Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700

Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700 🎲 Cavs vs Nets Odds: Cavs +360 | Nets -450

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Odds | NBA Playoffs Odds

While the battle for the seventh seed will be a close one with Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen facing their former team, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may be too much for the young Cavs squad.

Other than Rajon Rondo and Kevin Love, this is a pretty inexperienced Cavaliers team. While the Cleveland Cavaliers have a strong front court in Jarret Allen, Lauri Markkanen, and Evan Mobley giving them a slight edge over the Nets. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant might be too much for them to handle.

If the Cavs are able to pull over this major upset, they will secure the No. 7 seed in the East and will face No.2 seed Boston Celtics in a seven game series.

Below, we’ll go over the Cavaliers odds versus the Nets and Cleveland’s odds of winning an NBA Championship.

NBA Championship Odds | Odds to Win the NBA Finals

Despite having to play for the seventh seed in the NBA play-in Tournament, the Nets come into the playoff withs +700 odds to win the NBA Championship. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are longshots at +15000 odds to win the NBA Championship.

For a breakdown of the NBA Championship odds, check out the chart below.

NBA Playoff Teams NBA Championship Odds BetOnline Free Play Phoenix Suns +275 Milwaukee Bucks +525 Brooklyn Nets +700 Boston Celtics +750 Golden State Warriors +850 Memphis Grizzlies +1100 Miami Heat +1200 Philadelphia 76ers +1200 Dallas Mavericks +2500 Denver Nuggets +2500 Utah Jazz +2800 Los Angeles Clippers +3500 Toronto Raptors +7500 Minnesota Timberwolves +8000 Chicago Bulls +10000

NBA Playoffs Odds to Win Play-In Game | Cavs vs Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers come to Tuesday night as major underdogs against the Nets at +360 odds. Meanwhile, BetOnline of the top NBA betting sites has the Nets at -450 odds to win.

Check out the chart below for the Cavs vs Nets odds for the NBA play-in tournament from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.

NBA Playoffs Odds Cleveland Cavaliers Brooklyn Nets BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +360 -450

NBA Playoffs Odds | Cavaliers vs Nets Odds for Play-in Tournament

The top Ohio sports betting sites have the Cavaliers at 9.5-point underdogs against the Nets in the NBA play-in tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the Cavaliers vs Nets odds for the NBA play-in tournament , check out the odds below.

NBA Playoff Play-In Tournament Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the biggest surprises in the first half of the NBA season but they struggled after the All-Star Break.

Despite their team-wide struggles, Darius Garland continued his breakout year with a strong second half. Garland finished with season averages of 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game. Since the beginning of March, he’s totaled 10 or more assists 13 times, making him a daily threat to get a double-double.

While Kyrie is one of the league’s best point guards, he could have some trouble with Garland on the defensive end of the floor in this game. Take Garland to have a double-double against the Nets in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

