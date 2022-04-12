Now that Ontario sports betting is legal, Canadians can bet on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA playoffs for the first time ever at the top NBA betting sites.

The NBA Playoffs begin this week starting with the play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference. Basketball fans looking to get in on the NBA betting action can boost their bankrolls with free Ontario sports betting bonuses ahead of Tuesday’s tip-off.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament in Ontario and claim up to $3,050 in free bets.

How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament in Ontario

Now that single-game sports betting is legal in Ontario, Canadians can bet on their favorite NBA teams during the playoffs.

With the best Ontario sports betting sites handing out free NBA bets, Canadians can boost their bankroll and bet on the NBA for free.

NBA Playoff Schedule | How to Watch the NBA Play-In Tournament in Ontario

🏀 NBA Playoffs 2022: Play-In Tournament

Play-In Tournament ⛹ NBA Playoffs Betting Favorite: Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns 🔒 NBA Playoff Schedule: April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022 🏆 NBA Finals Date: June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV

ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV 🎲 NBA Playoff Odds: Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700

Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700 🎲 Toronto Raptors Odds: +7500

Toronto Raptors Odds | NBA Playoffs Odds

Toronto ended the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league but the Raptors will face a long road to the NBA Finals.

The Raptors finished as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means that the 76ers will have home-court advantage in the first round. If the Raptors advance, they will be tasked with taking down the Miami Heat, the No. 1 seed in the East.

Below, we’ll go over the Raptors odds versus the 76ers and Toronto’s odds of winning an NBA Championship.

NBA Championship Odds | Odds to Win the NBA Finals

Despite acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline, the 76ers come into the NBA Playoffs with +1200 odds to win the NBA Championship. Meanwhile, Toronto faces a tough road to the NBA Finals and has +7500 odds to win the NBA Championship.

For a breakdown of the NBA Championship odds, check out the chart below.

NBA Playoff Teams NBA Championship Odds PowBet Free Play Phoenix Suns +275 Milwaukee Bucks +525 Brooklyn Nets +700 Boston Celtics +750 Golden State Warriors +850 Memphis Grizzlies +1100 Miami Heat +1200 Philadelphia 76ers +1200 Dallas Mavericks +2500 Denver Nuggets +2500 Utah Jazz +2800 Los Angeles Clippers +3500 Toronto Raptors +7500 Minnesota Timberwolves +8000 Chicago Bulls +10000

NBA Playoffs Odds to Win The Series | Raptors vs 76ers Odds

PowBet, one of the best NBA betting sites, has the Toronto Raptors at +160 odds to win the first round series against the 76ers in the NBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, the No. 4-seed 76ers are favored to win with -180 odds.

Check out the chart below for the Raptors vs 76ers series odds.

NBA Playoffs Odds Toronto Raptors Philadelphia 76ers PowBet Free Play Odds to Win the Series +160 -180

NBA Playoffs Odds | Raptors vs 76ers Odds for Game 1

The Toronto Raptors will also come into Game 1 as 4.5-point underdogs at the top sportsbooks in Canada.

For a complete breakdown of the Raptors vs 76ers odds for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs first round, check out the odds below.

NBA Playoff Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Fred VanVleet had seven double-doubles during the NBA regular season but hasn’t had one in nearly two months.

The Raptors point guard has been struggling from beyond the arc heading into the postseason, so he will have to find another way to contribute on offense. VanVleet will also play heavy minutes during the NBA Playoffs, which should help him increase his production against the 76ers in the first round.

He had 32 points, 7 assists, and six rebounds in his only regular-season meeting versus Philadelphia.

Take VanVleet to get a double-double in Game 1 of the Raptors’ first-round playoff series.

