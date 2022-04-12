NBA

How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament in ON | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament in Ontario

Now that Ontario sports betting is legal, Canadians can bet on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA playoffs for the first time ever at the top NBA betting sites.

The NBA Playoffs begin this week starting with the play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference. Basketball fans looking to get in on the NBA betting action can boost their bankrolls with free Ontario sports betting bonuses ahead of Tuesday’s tip-off.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament in Ontario and claim up to $3,050 in free bets.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for NBA Playoffs

The best Ontario sports betting sites are giving out free bets for the NBA playoffs.

With $3,050 in free NBA betting bonuses, basketball fans can turn their basketball knowledge into cold hard cash at the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll rank the best NBA betting sites in Ontario for the play-in tournament.

  1. PowBet – $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NBA Playoffs
  2. Bodog – $400 Betting Offer for the Toronto Raptors
  3. SportsInteraction – 100% Sportsbook Bonus, Up To $500 in Free NBA Bets
  4. MyBookie – $1,000 in Free Bets for the 2022 NBA Playoffs
  5. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament in Ontario

Now that single-game sports betting is legal in Ontario, Canadians can bet on their favorite NBA teams during the playoffs.

With the best Ontario sports betting sites handing out free NBA bets, Canadians can boost their bankroll and bet on the NBA for free.

  1. Click here to get your Toronto Raptors betting bonus for Masters 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Ontario sports betting bonus for the NBA Playoffs
  4. Place your free Toronto Raptors bets at the best Ontario sports betting sites

NBA Playoff Schedule | How to Watch the NBA Play-In Tournament in Ontario

  • 🏀 NBA Playoffs 2022: Play-In Tournament
  • NBA Playoffs Betting Favorite: Phoenix Suns
  • 🔒 NBA Playoff Schedule: April 12, 2022
  • 🏆 NBA Finals Date: June 2, 2022
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV
  • 🎲 NBA Playoff Odds: Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700
  • 🎲 Toronto Raptors Odds: +7500

Toronto Raptors Odds | NBA Playoffs Odds

Toronto ended the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league but the Raptors will face a long road to the NBA Finals.

The Raptors finished as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means that the 76ers will have home-court advantage in the first round. If the Raptors advance, they will be tasked with taking down the Miami Heat, the No. 1 seed in the East.

Below, we’ll go over the Raptors odds versus the 76ers and Toronto’s odds of winning an NBA Championship.

NBA Championship Odds | Odds to Win the NBA Finals

Despite acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline, the 76ers come into the NBA Playoffs with +1200 odds to win the NBA Championship. Meanwhile, Toronto faces a tough road to the NBA Finals and has +7500 odds to win the NBA Championship.

For a breakdown of the NBA Championship odds, check out the chart below.

NBA Playoff Teams NBA Championship Odds PowBet Free Play
Phoenix Suns +275 PowBet logo
Milwaukee Bucks +525 PowBet logo
Brooklyn Nets +700 PowBet logo
Boston Celtics +750 PowBet logo
Golden State Warriors +850 PowBet logo
Memphis Grizzlies +1100 PowBet logo
Miami Heat +1200 PowBet logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1200 PowBet logo
Dallas Mavericks +2500 PowBet logo
Denver Nuggets +2500 PowBet logo
Utah Jazz +2800 PowBet logo
Los Angeles Clippers +3500 PowBet logo
Toronto Raptors +7500 PowBet logo
Minnesota Timberwolves +8000 PowBet logo
Chicago Bulls +10000 PowBet logo

NBA Playoffs Odds to Win The Series | Raptors vs 76ers Odds

PowBet, one of the best NBA betting sites, has the Toronto Raptors at +160 odds to win the first round series against the 76ers in the NBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, the No. 4-seed 76ers are favored to win with -180 odds.

Check out the chart below for the Raptors vs 76ers series odds.

NBA Playoffs Odds Toronto Raptors Philadelphia 76ers PowBet Free Play
Odds to Win the Series +160 -180 PowBet logo

NBA Playoffs Odds | Raptors vs 76ers Odds for Game 1

The Toronto Raptors will also come into Game 1 as 4.5-point underdogs at the top sportsbooks in Canada.

For a complete breakdown of the Raptors vs 76ers odds for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs first round, check out the odds below.

NBA Odds Toronto Raptors Philadelphia 76ers PowBet Free Play
Point Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) PowBet logo
Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110) PowBet logo

The Best NBA Betting Sites in Ontario | ON Sportsbooks for the NBA Playoffs

With the Raptors in the NBA Playoffs, the best Canadian sports betting sites are giving away free bets and NBA betting bonuses.

Next, we’ll review the best sites for sports betting in Canada and what they have to offer for the NBA Playoffs.

1. PowBet — $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NBA Playoffs

one of the nba betting line, Powbet makes it simple for Canadians to learn how to bet on the NBA play-in tournament in Ontario

🏆 Founded 2021
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Welcome Bonus, up to $150
Recommended For Best NBA Betting Offers In Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac, MuchBetter, Ripple, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With $150 in NBA betting offers, PowBet is one of the best online sportsbooks to bet on the NBA play-in tournament. Along with free Ontario sports betting offers, basketball fans will have access to the best NBA betting odds.

PowBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer
  • Place Sports Bets on 2.00 Odds or Higher
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $300
  • No Rollover Requirement
  • Must Use Within 7 days

Canadians can get their free NBA betting bonuses for the Toronto Raptors at Powbet by clicking on the button below.

Get Free NBA Bets

2. Bodog — $400 Sports Betting Bonus for The 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

With a wide variety of NBA play in tournament props, NBA betting lines and great Ontario sports betting bonuses, Bodog is one of the top NBA betting sties on the market

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $400
Recommended For Free NBA Betting Bonuses in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Antigua
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to online sports betting in Ontario, Bodog is tough to beat. Canadians can request custom odds for the NBA play-in tournament at Bodog, letting Canadians bet on game or player prop. In addition NBA fans will get $400 in free Ontario sports betting bonuses on their first deposit.

Bodog Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Claim Welcome Bonus
  • Minimum Deposit of $20
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $400
  • 5x Rollover Requirement

Click the button below to claim your free NBA Playoffs bets at Bodog, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites.

Get Free NBA Bets at Bodog

3. Sports Interaction — 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500 in Free NBA Playoff Bets

one of the best Ontario sports betting sites, SportsInteraction makes it easy for Canadians to learn how to bet on the NBA play-in tournament in ONtario

🏆 Founded 1997
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Best Live Masters Betting Odds
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, InstaDebit, iDebit, PaySafeCard, Interac,eCheck, ecoPayz
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Canada
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the longest standing Ontario sports betting sites, Sports Interaction is giving away up to $500 in free basketball betting offers this week for the NBA play-in tournament. NBA fans will also have access to top NBA betting odds at Sports Interaction.

Sports Interaction Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer
  • Minimum Deposit of $20
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Offer of $500
  • Must place a qualifying bet at 1.5 odds or higher
  • Free Bets expire in 45 days

To get your free Ontario sports betting bonuses for the Raptors Playoff Game on Thursday, click on the button below.

Join SportsInteraction Now

NBA Playoff Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Fred VanVleet had seven double-doubles during the NBA regular season but hasn’t had one in nearly two months.

The Raptors point guard has been struggling from beyond the arc heading into the postseason, so he will have to find another way to contribute on offense. VanVleet will also play heavy minutes during the NBA Playoffs, which should help him increase his production against the 76ers in the first round.

He had 32 points, 7 assists, and six rebounds in his only regular-season meeting versus Philadelphia.

Take VanVleet to get a double-double in Game 1 of the Raptors’ first-round playoff series.

Click on the button below to place your free Raptors bets at Powbet, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites.

Get Free NBA Bets
Topics  
NBA News
