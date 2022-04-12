How to Bet on the Brooklyn Nets | New Jersey Sports Betting Sites

The Brooklyn Nets begin their push for their first NBA championship on Tuesday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA post-season play-in tournament. Despite being among one of the top teams on the 2022 NBA championship odds board, the Brooklyn Nets finished the season in 7th place, and are forced to play at least one game in the NBA play-in tournament.

The Brooklyn Nets finished the season with a 44-38 record but were sub-par when it came to their ATS record. The Nets failed to cover the spread in 60% of games in the 2021/2022 NBA season, going 32-48-2 ATS, and an even worse record of 18-36-1 ATS when lined as the betting favorites.

The Nets look to snap out of their regular season funk on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Jersey sports betting fans can back the former hometown team as they strive for their first NBA finals appearance since 2003. To learn more about how to bet on the Brooklyn Nets in New Jersey, while cashing in on great NBA betting offers from the top New Jersey sports betting sites, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for New Jersey sports betting fans for the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch the Brooklyn Nets | NBA Play-In Tournament

🏆 NBA Play-In Tournament: Brooklyn Nets (#7) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (#8)

Brooklyn Nets (#7) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (#8) 📅 Date: Tuesday, April 12th

Tuesday, April 12th 🕙 When: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where: Barclay Center, Brooklyn, NY

Barclay Center, Brooklyn, NY 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 📊 NBA Records: Brooklyn (44-38) | Cleveland (44-38)

Brooklyn (44-38) | Cleveland (44-38) 🎲 NBA Betting Line: Brooklyn -8.5

Brooklyn Nets Odds | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament Odds

Among the eight teams involved in the NBA play-in tournament, the Brooklyn Nets are the top-rated squad based on the overall betting odds. The Nets are slated third on the NBA Championship odds board, lined at odds of +725 to win their first NBA Championship. For full betting odds for the eight teams in the NBA Play-In Tournament, check out the table below via BetOnline.

NBA Play-In Tournament Teams Odds to Win NBA Championship BetOnline Free Play Brooklyn Nets +725 LA Clippers +3300 Minnesota Timberwolves +8000 Atlanta Hawks +12,500 Cleveland Cavaliers +15,000 New Orleans Pelicans +35,000 Charlotte Hornets +50,000 San Antonio Spurs +75,000

NBA Betting Odds: Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets are eight and a half point favorites in their play-in game vs the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. For full betting odds on the match-up, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Brooklyn Nets NBA Playoff Betting Trends | How to Bet on the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets managed to put together an impressive betting record in their NBA playoff run last season. The Nets covered the spread in six of their seven home games in the post-season, with four of those home games going under the betting total. The Nets’ only post-season ATS loss at home last year was their game seven loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets covered eight of twelve games in the post-season last year, and despite a rocky ATS record in the regular season, expect the Nets to pull things together for the 2022 NBA playoffs.

NBA Play-In Tournament Betting Trends | NBA Playoff Stats and Trends

Last year, the home team went 5-1 straight-up in the play-in round of the NBA playoffs, while going 3-3 ATS. The only betting underdog to cash in the play-in round last year was the Memphis Grizzlies, who defeated the #8 seed Golden State Warriors to advance to the NBA playoffs as a #9 seed.

Brooklyn Nets Predictions and Picks | Best Bets for NBA Play-In Tournament

While the Nets have had a tendency to perform well beyond the expectations in the NBA playoffs, the play-in round of the post-season creates a do-or-die scenario that historically has not favored this Brooklyn Nets team. While it’s more than likely that Brooklyn defeats Cleveland on Tuesday night and advances to face Boston in the opening round of the playoffs. However, there is a very real case to be made for the Cavaliers pulling off an outright upset in this match-up. The Cavs were an unlikely pick to make the playoffs this season, and essentially have nothing to lose in a match-up against a Nets team that has underachieved all season long. With this in mind, pick the Cavaliers to cover the +8.5 point spread on Tuesday, with a small sprinkle on the +320 outright moneyline.

