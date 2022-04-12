In Texas, sports betting has yet to become legal but residents in the Lone Star State can still bet on the San Antonio Spurs at the best online sportsbooks.

The Spurs finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams to sneak into the NBA Play-In Tournament. With San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich back in the NBA Playoffs, the best Texas sports betting sites are giving away free bets and up to $6,375 in NBA betting bonuses.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the Spurs in the NBA Playoffs at the best Texas sports betting sites.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for the NBA Play-In Tournament

The top Texas sportsbooks are dropping dimes to basketball fans ahead of the NBA postseason with free NBA bets and lucrative sports betting bonuses.

Basketball fans can bet on their favorite NBA teams for free at the top Texas sports betting sites.

Below, we’ll rank the best Texas sports betting sites for the NBA play-in tournament this week.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free NBA Playoff Bets XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the NBA Playoffs 2022 MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament BetUS – $3,125 in NBA Playoff Betting Offers Bovada – $750 to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament

How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament in Texas

While Texas sports betting isn’t legal yet, the top NBA betting sites are giving free bets to basketball fans in the Lone Star State.

In four easy steps, Texans can claim free betting bonuses and cash in on the Spurs during the NBA play-in tournament.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the NBA play-in tournament in Texas.

Click here to get your NBA betting bonus for the NBA Playoffs 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for the NBA Playoffs Place your free NBA bets at the best Texas sports betting sites

NBA Playoff Schedule | How to Watch the NBA Play-In Tournament in Texas

🏀 NBA Playoffs 2022: NBA Play-In Tournament

NBA Play-In Tournament ⛹ NBA Playoffs Betting Favorite: Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns 🔒 NBA Playoff Schedule: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 NBA Finals Date: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS

TBS 🎲 NBA Playoff Odds: Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700

Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700 🎲 Spurs vs Pelicans Odds: Spurs +175 | Pelicans -205

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Playoffs Odds

The Spurs finished as the No. 10 seed in the West winning huge games down the stretch to secure the last spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

With the addition of CJ McCollum, the Pelicans have looked like a different team. Despite Zion Williamson still not playing, the Pelicans have put together a 36-46 record and have been 15-14 with McCollum.

If the Spurs beat the Pelicans, they will play the loser of the LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves for the No.8 seed in the NBA playoffs.

Below, we’ll go over the Spurs odds versus the Pelicans and San Antonio’s odds of winning an NBA Championship.

NBA Championship Odds | Odds to Win the NBA Finals

BetOnline, one of the top Texas sports betting sites, have both the Spurs and Pelicans as long shots to win the NBA Championship.

The Spurs enter the NBA play-in tournament at +75000 odds to win the NBA finals, while the Pelicans face +40000 odds to bring the NBA Championship home to New Orleans.

For a breakdown of the NBA Championship odds, check out the chart below.

NBA Playoff Teams NBA Championship Odds BetOnline Free Play Phoenix Suns +275 Milwaukee Bucks +525 Brooklyn Nets +700 Boston Celtics +750 Golden State Warriors +850 Memphis Grizzlies +1100 Miami Heat +1200 Philadelphia 76ers +1200 Dallas Mavericks +2500 Denver Nuggets +2500 Utah Jazz +2800 Los Angeles Clippers +3500 Toronto Raptors +7500 Minnesota Timberwolves +8000 Chicago Bulls +10000

NBA Playoffs Odds to Win Play-In Game | Spurs vs Pelicans

The Spurs are underdogs against the Pelicans despite winning the regular season series 3-1. While the Spurs are one of the most disciplined teams in the league, they struggle from the line which is a big concern down the stretch.

However they’ve pulled together .500 since the All-Star break, the Spurs have +175 odds to win on Wednesday night against the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are priced at -205 odds at the top Texas sports betting sites against the Spurs.

Check out the chart below for the Spurs vs Pelicans odds for the NBA play-in tournament from BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.

NBA Playoffs Odds San Antonio Spurs New Orleans Pelicans BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +175 -205

NBA Playoffs Odds | Spurs vs Pelicans Odds for Play-in Tournament

The San Antonio Spurs will be 5-point underdogs against the Pelicans in the NBA play-in tournament in the west.

For a complete breakdown of the Spurs vs Pelicans odds for the NBA play-in tournament, check out the odds below.

NBA Playoff Play-In Tournament Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Few teams finished the regular season as hot as the Spurs, who won seven of eight games before clinching a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

San Antonio improved on both ends of the floor during the second half. With a young and improving roster and one of the NBA’s best all-time coaches, the Spurs could be dangerous during the postseason.

Take San Antonio to win on the moneyline versus the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night.