How to Bet on the Nets in the NBA Playoffs | New York Sports Betting Sites

The NBA post-season tips off on Tuesday night as the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first play-in game of the NBA playoffs. The Nets are among the top of the betting odds board for the 2022 NBA Championship but still find themselves just two losses from being eliminated from the playoffs due to a subpar regular-season record.

The Nets ended the year with a 44-38 record, landing them 7th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Nets could advance to face the #2 seeded Boston Celtics with a win on Tuesday night, but could also be forced to play a win or go home game against either Atlanta or Charlotte, should they lose.

New York sports betting fans could back the hometown Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night as they begin their push for their first NBA championship.

The Nets begin their playoff push this Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. For more information on NBA props and odds for the post-season, check out these great New York sports betting sites.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free NBA Playoff Bets XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the NBA Playoffs MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Brooklyn Nets BetUS – $3,125 in NBA Playoff Betting Offers Bovada – $750 to Bet on the Brooklyn Nets

How to Watch the Brooklyn Nets | NBA Play-In Tournament

🏆 NBA Play-In Tournament: Brooklyn Nets (#7) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (#8)

Brooklyn Nets (#7) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (#8) 📅 Date: Tuesday, April 12th

Tuesday, April 12th 🕙 When: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where: Barclay Center, Brooklyn, NY

Barclay Center, Brooklyn, NY 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 📊 NBA Records: Brooklyn (44-38) | Cleveland (44-38)

Brooklyn (44-38) | Cleveland (44-38) 🎲 NBA Betting Line: Brooklyn -8.5

Brooklyn Nets Odds | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament Odds

Among the eight teams involved in the NBA play-in tournament, the Brooklyn Nets are the top-rated squad based on the overall betting odds. The Nets are slated third on the NBA Championship odds board, lined at odds of +725 to win their first NBA Championship. For full betting odds for the eight teams in the NBA Play-In Tournament, check out the table below via BetOnline.

NBA Play-In Tournament Teams Odds to Win NBA Championship BetOnline Free Play Brooklyn Nets +725 LA Clippers +3300 Minnesota Timberwolves +8000 Atlanta Hawks +12,500 Cleveland Cavaliers +15,000 New Orleans Pelicans +35,000 Charlotte Hornets +50,000 San Antonio Spurs +75,000

NBA Betting Odds: Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets are eight and a half point favorites in their play-in game vs the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. For full betting odds on the match-up, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Brooklyn Nets NBA Playoff Betting Trends | How to Bet on the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets managed to put together an impressive betting record in their NBA playoff run last season. The Nets covered the spread in six of their seven home games in the post-season, with four of those home games going under the betting total. The Nets’ only post-season ATS loss at home last year was their game seven loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets covered eight of twelve games in the post-season last year, and despite a rocky ATS record in the regular season, expect the Nets to pull things together for the 2022 NBA playoffs.

NBA Play-In Tournament Betting Trends | NBA Playoff Stats and Trends

Last year, the home team went 5-1 straight-up in the play-in round of the NBA playoffs, while going 3-3 ATS. The only betting underdog to cash in the play-in round last year was the Memphis Grizzlies, who defeated the #8 seed Golden State Warriors to advance to the NBA playoffs as a #9 seed.

Brooklyn Nets Predictions and Picks | Best Bets for NBA Play-In Tournament

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a real shot at upsetting the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. This Nets team has historically not fared well in do-or-die games, with their only post-season loss at home last year coming in game seven against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavaliers hold a 23-17-2 ATS record this season when lined as the betting underdog, coming in against a Brooklyn Nets team that has failed to cover the spread in 83% of games at home when lined as the betting favorite. With this in mind, bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers to cover the +8.5 point spread on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

