How to Bet on the Toronto Raptors in CA | Canada Sports Betting Guide

Canada sports betting was legalized on April 4, right in time to bet on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs. In fact, the 2022 NBA Playoffs will mark the first time that basketball fans in Canada can bet on the Raptors on their road to the NBA Finals.

To get in on the NBA betting action, Toronto Raptors fans can boost their bankroll with $3,050 in free Ontario sports betting bonuses. By signing up with the top online sportsbooks, Canadians also get access to the best NBA betting odds and props for the Raptors vs 76ers series.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the Toronto Raptors in Canada and claim sports betting bonuses to bet on the Raptors for free.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for the Toronto Raptors

Now that single game betting is legal in Canada, basketball fans can bet on the Raptors in the NBA Playoffs like never before. New users that sign up can claim their betting bonus and bet on sports for free.

With the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs, the best sites for sports betting in Canada are giving away up to $3.050 in free bets for new users that sign up and deposit.

Below, we’ll break down the best sportsbooks to bet on the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

How to Bet on the Toronto Raptors in Canada

With the legalization of single game sports betting in Canada, the best online sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls ahead of the NBA playoffs.

In four easy steps, basketball fans can claim Canada sports betting bonuses and bet on the Raptors for free.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the Toronto Raptors in Canada at the best NBA betting sites on the market.

NBA Playoff Schedule | How to Watch the Toronto Raptors 2022 NBA Playoffs in Canada

The Raptors enter the playoffs as the No.5 seed in the East and have a first round matchup against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. The first game of the series will tip off on Saturday, April 16 at 6 pm ET from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Let’s go over the NBA Playoffs schedule, NBA Finals date, and odds.

🏀 NBA Playoffs 2022: Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors ⛹ NBA Playoffs Betting Favorite: Phoenix Suns (+275)

Phoenix Suns (+275) 🔒 NBA Playoff Schedule: April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022 🏆 NBA Finals Date: June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV

ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV 🎲 NBA Playoff Odds: Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700

Phoenix Suns +275 | Milwaukee Bucks +525 | Brooklyn Nets +700 🎲 Toronto Raptors Odds: +7500

Toronto Raptors Odds | NBA Playoffs Odds

Toronto ended the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league but the Raptors will face a long road to the NBA Finals.

The Raptors finished as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means that the 76ers will have home-court advantage in the first round. If the Raptors advance, they will be tasked with taking down the Miami Heat, the No. 1 seed in the East.

Below, we’ll go over the Raptors odds versus the 76ers and Toronto’s odds of winning an NBA Championship.

NBA Championship Odds | Odds to Win the NBA Finals

Despite acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline, the 76ers come into the NBA Playoffs with +1200 odds to win the NBA Championship. Meanwhile, Toronto faces a tough road to the NBA Finals and has +7500 odds to win the NBA Championship.

For a breakdown of the NBA Championship odds, check out the chart below.

NBA Playoff Teams NBA Championship Odds PowBet Free Play Phoenix Suns +275 Milwaukee Bucks +525 Brooklyn Nets +700 Boston Celtics +750 Golden State Warriors +850 Memphis Grizzlies +1100 Miami Heat +1200 Philadelphia 76ers +1200 Dallas Mavericks +2500 Denver Nuggets +2500 Utah Jazz +2800 Los Angeles Clippers +3500 Toronto Raptors +7500 Minnesota Timberwolves +8000 Chicago Bulls +10000

NBA Playoffs Odds to Win The Series | Raptors vs 76ers Odds

Powbet, one of the best NBA betting sites, has the Toronto Raptors at +160 odds to win the first round series against the 76ers in the NBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, the No. 4-seed 76ers are favored to win with -180 odds.

Check out the chart below for the Raptors vs 76ers series odds.

NBA Playoffs Odds Toronto Raptors Philadelphia 76ers PowBet Free Play Odds to Win the Series +160 -180

NBA Playoffs Odds | Raptors vs 76ers Odds for Game 1

The Toronto Raptors will also come into Game 1 as 4.5-point underdogs at the top sportsbooks in Canada.

For a complete breakdown of the Raptors vs 76ers odds for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs first round, check out the odds below.

The Best NBA Betting Sites in Canada | CA Sportsbooks for the NBA Playoffs

With the Raptors in the NBA Playoffs, the best Canadian sports betting sites are giving away free bets and NBA betting bonuses.

Next, we’ll review the best sites for sports betting in Canada and what they have to offer for the NBA Playoffs.

Toronto Raptors Playoff Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Toronto dominated the regular season series against Philadelphia, but for some reason, most experts have counted out the Raptors in the NBA Playoffs.

Given the NBA Playoffs history between James Harden and Joel Embiid, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Raptors steal this series.

If Toronto is going to do that, it will have to earn a win in Philadelphia. Ironically the 76ers finished the regular season with a better road record than home record and won just one of their four regular season meetings against Toronto.

Take Toronto to steal Game 1 and win on the moneyline against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs.

