MLB Betting Odds, Totals, and Run Lines for the Baseball Games Today

Red Sox vs Tigers

Guardians vs Reds

Mariners vs White Sox

Cubs vs Pirates

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Brewers vs Orioles

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Marlins vs Angels

Nationals vs Braves

Dodgers vs Twins

Royals vs Cardinals

Rockies vs Rangers

Astros vs Diamondbacks

Padres vs Giants

Below, we will take a look at the odds for today's game

Royals vs Cardinals Odds, Run Line, and Total

The series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals could get interesting. The Cardinals are going to be coming into this one at -160 on the Moneyline and the over/under is going to be set at 9.

St Louis. is going to be throwing Dakota Hudson, while Daniel Lynch is going to get the ball for the Royals

Dodgers vs Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Los Angeles Dodgers certainly didn’t start the 2022 season the way that they were hoping for. Although it is just one series, Los Angeles is surely going to look to get back on track in this one and that should be exactly what they do.

The Dodgers are going to be the favorites in this one at -135 on the Moneyline and the over/under is going to be at 9.

Andrew Heaney is going to be on the mound for Los Angeles and Chris Archer will be on the mound for Minnesota.

Cubs vs Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates should be the easiest game of the night to bet on.

Although the Cubs aren’t necessarily the best team in baseball, they have much more talent than the Pirates and if they come out and play baseball the way that everybody knows they can, they should easily be able to walk away with a win in this one.

The Cubs are going to be coming in at -120 on the Moneyline and the over/under is going to be 8.5.

Drew Smyly is going to be on the bump for Chicago and Jose Quintana will get the ball up for Pittsburgh.

Guardians vs Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total

The matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals is going to offer two of the bottom half teams in all of baseball.

Cleveland is going to be coming in as the favorite on the Moneyline at -110. The over/under for this one is going to be 8.5.

The Guardians are going to be starting superstar pitcher Shane Bieber and the Reds are going to be throwing Tyler Mahle.

Brewers vs Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total

After a shocking start to the season, including a loss to the Orioles in the first game of the series, the Milwaukee Brewers are going to be looking to get back on track.

They will be coming into this one at -165 on the Moneyline and the over/under is going to be 9.

Milwaukee is going to go with Eric Lauer on the mound and Baltimore is going to go with Spenser Watkins.

Rockies vs Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Colorado Rockies have come out in the 2022 season and are proving to people that they can actually be a team that does compete in the National League West if they can continue hitting the way that they have during the first four games of the year.

Texas will be coming in as my favorites in this one at -160 on the Moneyline and the over/under is going to be 10.

Colorado is going to start Chad Kuhl and Texas is going to be throwing at Martin Perez.

Red Sox vs Tigers Odds, Run Line, and Total

The series between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers could actually get somewhat interesting. Detroit has a lot more talent than many people are giving them credit for, so expect a competitive series in this one.

The Red Sox are going to be coming in as a favorite at -125 and the over/under is going to be 9.

Veteran Rich Hill is going to get the ball for Boston and this one and Tyler Alexander will be on the bump for Detroit.

Athletics vs Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total

After an embarrassing loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday, the Tampa Bay Rays will look to get back on track in this one. They will be coming in at -220 on the Moneyline and the over/under is going to be 8.5.

Oakland is going to be throwing Adam Oller and Tampa Bay will send out Tommy Romero.

Mets vs Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Although the New York Mets went out and made plenty of moves during the offseason to better their team, they still are struggling with their bullpen as they blew a four-run lead in the first game of this series.

The Phillies are going to be coming into this one as the favorites at -150 on the Moneyline and the over/under is going to be 8.5.

New York is going to be throwing Tylor Megill and Philadelphia will be starting Zack Wheeler for his first start of the season.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total

Every series between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays is going to be huge for the standings come August and September.

There’s a good chance that whoever wins the season series between the two is going to be the American League East Division winners.

The Yankees will be coming in as a favorite in this one at -125 and the over/under is going to be 9.5.

Nestor Cortes is going to get the ball for New York and Yusei Kikuchi is going to be on the mound for Toronto.

Nationals vs Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total

After an embarrassing start to the season, the Atlanta Braves are now 1-3. The Nationals won the first game in the series but will be coming in as the underdogs in this one at +135 on the Moneyline.

The Nationals are going to be throwing Patrick Corbin and Atlanta will be sending the Bryce Elder out on the mound.

Mariners vs White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox could be one of the more interesting series of the week. These are two teams that could both win their respective division, so expect a good one.

Chicago will be coming in at -125 on the Moneyline and the over/under is going to be 9.5.

Seattle is going to start Matt Brash and Chicago will be throwing Vince Velasquez.

Marlins vs Angels Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Los Angeles Angels were able to come away with an impressive 6-2 victory in the first game of the series. Considering that this game is going to be in Los Angeles, it makes sense that they will still be the favorite here. The over/under is going to be 9 and the Los Angeles will be coming in at -145 on the Moneyline.

Patrick Sandoval will get the ball for the Angels and Jesus Luzardo will get the start for Miami.

Padres vs Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total

The San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres are both going to have to make sure that they can get wins against each other as it will prove to be vital down the stretch.

The Padres are going to be coming into this one as the favorite at -110 on the Moneyline and the over/under will be 7.5.

San Diego is going to be throwing Yu Darvish and San Francisco will be sending Alex Cobb out on the mound.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to meet for their first game of a two-game series on Tuesday. This is a series that the Astros should be able to take care of business in. They will be coming in at -155 on the Moneyline.

Luis Garcia is going to get the ball for Houston and Madison Bumgarner will get the start for Arizona.

