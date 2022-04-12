MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 12

The MLB is going to have a slew of games on Tuesday, offering us many ways to profit. Check out our MLB picks and parlays below that are going to help bettors in building their bankroll.

MLB Games | April 12

Red Sox vs Tigers

Guardians vs Reds

Mariners vs White Sox

Cubs vs Pirates

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Brewers vs Orioles

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Marlins vs Angels

Nationals vs Braves

Dodgers vs Twins

Royals vs Cardinals

Rockies vs Rangers

Astros vs Diamondbacks

Padres vs Giants

Best MLB Picks and Parlays | April 12

Saint Louis Cardinals ML vs Kansas City Royals

The St. Louis Cardinals series against the Kansas City Royals actually could get someone interesting. Although the Cardinals did look great on opening weekend, the Royals were also able to play decent themselves. When picking an outright winner for this one, it would seem logical that the Cardinals are going to be able to walk away with a win.

They have much more talent on their roster than the Royals do and if they can continue swinging the bat the way that they were able to throughout their first series of the year, not only should they be able to win this game, but they could win the National League Central Division.

Dakota Hudson of the Cardinals hasn’t found much success against the Royals, but the sample size is small.

Take the Cardinals to win outright.

Atlanta Braves ML vs Washington Nationals

After winning a World Series a season ago, the Atlanta Braves have certainly not played the brand of baseball that they were necessarily hoping for in the early part of the year. They had a brutal series against the Cincinnati Reds and then also lost to the Nationals in the first game of the series, 11-2.

When looking at the roster of both teams, there is no reason for the Braves to drop back-to-back games against them. Bryce Elder is going to be on the mound in this one for Atlanta and although he doesn’t have MLB experience, he showed promise on the mound in the Minor Leagues.

He had a 2.21 ERA and hitters had a .143 batting average against him in 36.2 innings in Triple-A last season.

Take the Braves to win outright.

MLB Parlay Of The Day

The parlay of the day is going to be taking the St Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and the Colorado Rockies.

All we are going to need from St. Louis and Atlanta is for them to win outright and for Colorado, we need them to cover the +1.5 run spread.

Although I do have my doubts about the Rockies just because they have been playing much better than many were expecting them to, their offense has looked legit through the first four games of the season and if they can continue to swing the bat like this, they should easily be able to cover the spread.