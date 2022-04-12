MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets April 12

With all of the MLB games that there are going to be on Tuesday, bettors should be able to find many ways to profit. Check out our MLB picks for today and make some money with us below.

The past few days of the opening MLB season have been extremely exciting and today should be no different.

MLB Games | April 12

Red Sox vs Tigers

Guardians vs Reds

Mariners vs White Sox

Cubs vs Pirates

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Brewers vs Orioles

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Marlins vs Angels

Nationals vs Braves

Dodgers vs Twins

Royals vs Cardinals

Rockies vs Rangers

Astros vs Diamondbacks

Padres vs Giants

MLB Picks | April 12

Below, we are going to go over my two most confident picks of the day. Get the best odds at BetOnline, one of the most reputable betting sites.

New York Yankees ML vs Toronto Blue Jays

The best bet of the night in my opinion is going to be taking the New York Yankees to beat the Toronto Blue Jays outright. When looking at the type of numbers that the Yankees have been able to put up against Yusei Kikuchi, I expect them to continue swinging it well against him.

Kikuchi hasn’t pitched a ton against the Yankees, but in the games that he has, the Yankees have an xwOBA of .473, a batting average of .333, and an xSLG of .696 against him.

The type of advanced stats that the Yankees have been able to produce against him is certainly going to be the main reason why I’m going to back them in this one.

When also factoring in that the Yankees got shut out on Monday, it’s going to be tough for the Blue Jays’ pitching staff to have back-to-back nights where they shut down one of the best offenses in all of baseball.

Take the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Atlanta Braves ML vs Washington Nationals

Taking the Atlanta Braves right now might not be the best idea in the world, but this is a good spot for them. Although they haven’t looked good to start the season, it would truly blow my mind if they lost two games in a row to arguably the worst team in baseball, the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals are going to be throwing Patrick Corbin and the Atlanta Braves have done a great job against him when he’s on the mound.

The advanced stats that back up this pick show we should be all over the Braves. In his career against Atlanta, hitters have a .303 AVG, .371 wOBA, and a .546 xSLG.

I do have some concerns just because the Atlanta Braves haven’t necessarily been playing well recently, but this little slump that they are in should start to phase out in the next few games.

Take the Braves on the Moneyline.