MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 12

With plenty of MLB games on Tuesday for Bettors to profit from, it’s time to look over the best MLB prop bets of the day.

MLB Games | April 12

Red Sox vs Tigers

Guardians vs Reds

Mariners vs White Sox

Cubs vs Pirates

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Brewers vs Orioles

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Marlins vs Angels

Nationals vs Braves

Dodgers vs Twins

Royals vs Cardinals

Rockies vs Rangers

Astros vs Diamondbacks

Padres vs Giants

Best MLB Player Props Today

With BetOnline, one of the most trusted betting sites, bettors can profit from all of these games in a variety of ways.

Let’s go over the best MLB player props bets for today, April 12, 2022.

Yusei Kikuchi Over 4.5 Strikeouts vs New York Yankees

Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays are going to play their second game of the series against the New York Yankees. When looking at the type of strike-out numbers the Yankees have put together over the past few seasons, having somebody to have over on strikeouts is always a good bet against them.

Although he is a lefty pitcher and the strikeout numbers are down against lefties for the Yankees, he should still at least be able to get five in this one.

Kikuchi struck out 9.3 batters per/9 innings last season and now faces a Yankees lineup that is striking out 9.5 times per game so far in 2022.

Take Kikuchi to have over 4.5 strikeouts bases.

Jesse Winker Over 1.5 Total Bases vs Chicago White Sox

When looking at the type of numbers that Jesse Winker was able to put up against right-handed pitching a season ago, it would seem likely that he is going to break out of this mini-slump that he is currently in and be able to leave the yard sometime in the next few games.

The Seattle Mariners are going to be going up against Vinc Velaszquez, who posted a 5.22 FIP against left-handed hitters a season ago. Winker was able to post a 1.057 OPS with 21 home runs in 2021 against right-handed pitchers.

Although he has struggled throughout the Mariners’ first few games, this is a perfect opportunity for him to get back on track.

Take Winker Over 1.5 Total Bases.