NBA Playoffs Betting Odds, Preview, Predictions

With the NBA playoffs getting started this weekend, it’s time to start looking at the betting odds for each series, previews, and predictions to assist bettors in making money.

NBA Playoff Series

Heat vs Hawks, Cavaliers, or Hornets

Suns vs Timberwolves, Clippers, Pelicans, or Spurs

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves, Clippers, Pelicans, or Spurs

76ers vs Raptors

Bucks vs Bulls

Nuggets vs Warriors

Jazz vs Mavericks

Celtics vs Nets

NBA Playoff Odds and Betting Lines

Because not all lines are officially out due to the NBA play-in games, we will go over the lines for the series that are available. Check back in the coming days for those odds.

Celtics vs Nets Odds

Bet Celtics Nets Play To Win Series -115 -105

What more can basketball fans ask for?

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant are going to put on an absolute show for basketball fans in this one.

The Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA since January 1st, while the Brooklyn Nets have had their struggles. However, everyone knows the type of firepower that Brooklyn has, so if their guys come to play, this series is going to be seven games of high-level hoops.

Mavericks vs Jazz Odds

Bet Jazz Mavericks Play To Win Series -280 +210

Talk about two teams that desperately need a playoff series, right?

Both the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks have struggled mightily in the last few previous playoffs, and although the Mavericks haven’t struggled as much as Utah, a playoff series win for Luka Doncic would be huge.

The twist here? Luka could be out due to an ankle injury he sustained in the final game of the season.

This one should be fun, and personally, I don’t agree with the line. The Jazz haven’t shown anything in the playoffs the past few years, leading me to think the Mavericks could win this one.

76ers vs Raptors Odds

Bet 76ers Raptors Play To Win Series -180 +150

The famous Kawhi shot is still haunting Sixers fans, but this go around, Philadelphia might have their number.

One thing to keep in mind in this series is that Thybulle can’t play in any games that will be played in Toronto due to being unvaccinated.

Outside of the Celtics vs Nets series, this should be the best Eastern Conference first-round series. The Raptors have been here before and have proven they know how to get the job done, while the Sixers have had multiple disappointing playoffs.

James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Doc Rivers don’t have good playoff track records, can that change this year?

Bucks vs Bulls Odds

Bet Bucks Bulls Play To Win Series -1000 +650

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks have the easiest series of the playoffs.

Chicago is certainly better than the media is giving them credit for, but they shouldn’t stand a chance against Giannis and the Bucks.

The line is going to be -1000 in favor of the bucks and rightfully so. The champions have been here before and will look to start their title back-to-back title run with an easy four-five game series against the Bulls

Nuggets vs Warriors Odds

Bet Warriors Nuggets Play To Win Series -250 +210

Although the Golden State Warriors are somewhat heavy favorites, this is a series that Denver could certainly win.

My main question for the Warriors is what they’re going to do with Nikola Jokic. No team in the NBA can slow him down, but the Warriors’ lack of interior defense makes this one a tough matchup for them.

Expect a fun, competitive series in this one as Golden State will try to be the old Warriors and dominate in the playoffs.

