Top 5 MLB Games Today | How to Watch the Best MLB Games on April 12

The Major League Baseball season is finally here and it’s time to help bettors make some money. With some of the top teams in baseball set to play each other, let’s take a look below at the top five MLB games of the day and how to watch them.

MLB Games | April 12

Red Sox vs Tigers

Guardians vs Reds

Mariners vs White Sox

Cubs vs Pirates

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Brewers vs Orioles

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Marlins vs Angels

Nationals vs Braves

Dodgers vs Twins

Royals vs Cardinals

Rockies vs Rangers

Astros vs Diamondbacks

Padres vs Giants

How To Watch MLB Games | April 12

All major league baseball games are going to be offered on MLB.TV. They will also be offered on the Bally Sports channels.

With MLB.TV and Bally Sports, users can watch from home or on their tablets on the road.

Top 5 MLB Games | April 12

Below, we will go over the top five games of the day.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets haven’t started the season off the way that they were hoping for as their bullpen continues to struggle, just like it has for the past few seasons.

Both of these teams have a great chance of being at the top of the National League East Division this year, so expect a competitive game here.

Zack Wheeler is going to get the ball for Philadelphia in this one as it’s going to be his first game back on the mound. Wheeler continued to rehab for a few more days in Florida, before joining the team over the weekend.

Seattle Mariners vs Chicago White Sox

The Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox are going to offer one of the more fun matchups of the week.

Considering that both of these teams play with plenty of passion, we can expect to see an exciting one here. This is going to be a difficult game to predict considering that both of these teams are somewhat similar, but the White Sox and their pitching staff will be tough to overcome for Seattle.

Matt Brash is going to get the start for Seattle and Vince Velasquez is going to get the ball for Chicago.

Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers

The Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers series going to be another fun one for baseball fans to keep an eye on. Both of these teams can swing the bat at an extremely high level, so expect some high-scoring games.

Rich Hill is going to get the ball for Boston and Tyler Alexander is going to get the start for Detroit.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants

One series that is always going to be exciting is between these two teams. Fortunately for baseball fans, we will see them play plenty of times as these two teams are both in the National League West Division.

Considering that both of these teams could finish at the top of their division, we should expect to see highly competitive games whenever these two teams face off.

The Padres are going to be throwing Yu Darvish and San Francisco is going to start Alex Cobb.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays

Similar to the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants series, we can expect a fun and competitive series whenever the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays are playing.

The Blue Jays were able to come away with an impressive win as they shut out a loaded Yankees lineup in the first game of this series.

Nestor Cortes is going to get the ball up for the Yankees in this one and Yusei Kikuchi will be on the bump for Toronto.