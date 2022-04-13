Mets

4/13/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Mike Phillips

There wasn’t a ton of offense last night for the New York Mets (4-2), but they found a way to make two runs stand up against the Philadelphia Phillies (3-2). The 2-0 victory helped the Mets even up their series with the Phillies and set up an important rubber game at Citizen’s Bank Park this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.50 ERA) will be on the bump for the Mets this afternoon. Scherzer didn’t have his best stuff against the Washington Nationals last Friday, allowing three runs in six innings of work, but still managed to pick up his first victory in a Mets’ uniform. The Phillies will counter with righty Aaron Nola (1-0, 6.00 ERA). Nola struggled a bit against the Oakland A’s in his 2022 debut last Friday, giving up four runs in six innings of work, but still picked up a win when the Phillies outslugged the A’s in a 9-5 victory.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Scherzer is 14-4 with a 2.50 ERA in 25 career starts against the Phillies.

    Nola is 8-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 20 career starts against the Mets.

    Pete Alonso will take a turn as the DH today and bat cleanup. Dominic Smith will start at first base and bat sixth.

    Jean Segura is the only member of the Phillies with notable success against Scherzer, going 8 for 25 with a home run and an RBI in his career against him.

    Alonso (10 for 29, 2 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI), Smith (9 for 34, 6 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Brandon Nimmo (9 for 29, 3B, 2 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (8 for 29, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have done well against Nola in the past.

    This is the final game of the Mets’ season-opening seven-game road trip. The Mets have gone 4-2 over the first six.

