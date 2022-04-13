4/13/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

There wasn’t a ton of offense last night for the New York Mets (4-2), but they found a way to make two runs stand up against the Philadelphia Phillies (3-2). The 2-0 victory helped the Mets even up their series with the Phillies and set up an important rubber game at Citizen’s Bank Park this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.50 ERA) will be on the bump for the Mets this afternoon. Scherzer didn’t have his best stuff against the Washington Nationals last Friday, allowing three runs in six innings of work, but still managed to pick up his first victory in a Mets’ uniform. The Phillies will counter with righty Aaron Nola (1-0, 6.00 ERA). Nola struggled a bit against the Oakland A’s in his 2022 debut last Friday, giving up four runs in six innings of work, but still picked up a win when the Phillies outslugged the A’s in a 9-5 victory.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: