Calgary Flames have the best line in hockey

Throughout the 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season, the best overall line has without a doubt been the number one line on the Calgary Flames. The trio of Johnny Gaudreau of Salem County, New Jersey, Matthew Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Elias Lindholm of Boden, Sweden have had sensational seasons and are a primary reason why the Flames find themselves in first place in the Pacific Division with 99 points.

On Tuesday, it was a special evening for the line in a 5-3 Flames win over the Seattle Kraken. Gaudreau became the ninth Flames player ever to record 100 points, Tkachuk notched his second career hat trick, and Lindholm improved the argument why he should be considered for the Selke Trophy this season.

With the Flames trailing 1-0 to the Kraken in the first period, Tkachuk evened the score at one from defensemen Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifin. Tkachuk then pulled the Flames within one goal (3-2 Seattle), with a power play goal from Gaudreau and Andersson at 3:10 of the third period. For Gaudreau, it was his 100th point. Tkachuk’s hat trick came with 43 seconds left from Gaudreau, that put the Flames up 5-3. Tkachuk’s prior hat trick came in a 6-3 Flames win over the Vegas Golden Knights on March 10, 2019.

What is most amazing about this line at the moment has been their even strength play. They are a combined +158. Gaudreau is +56, Lindholm is +53 and Tkachuk is +49. Gaudreau has 34 goals and 67 assists for 101 points. Tkachuk has 37 goals and 55 assists for 92 points, and Lindholm has 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points.

The Calgary players are also buying into Darryl Sutter’s system. The native of Viking, Alberta won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014. Now Sutter, Gaudreau, Lindholm and Tkachuk will try to accomplish something the Flames have not achieved since 1989. That is to win their Stanley Cup. Their current odds are +900 according to betonline.ag. 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
