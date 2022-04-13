How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

The RBC Heritage Classic tees off this Thursday from the beautiful Harbour Town golf course on Hilton Head Island, in South Carolina. The tournament concludes with the final round scheduled for Sunday, April 17th. The former number one ranked, and fourteen-time PGA tour event champion, Justin Thomas is the 14-1 betting favorite, along with California-born Collin Morikawa. The two share the favorite position, with both golfers coming off top-ten finishes last week at the 2022 Masters.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 RBC Heritage Classic

2022 RBC Heritage Classic 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022

Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022 💰 RBC Heritage Classic Purse: $8 Million

$8 Million 💸 RBC Heritage Classic Payout: $1.4 Million

$1.4 Million 🏆 RBC Heritage Classic 2021 Winner: Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink 🕛 Tee Times Start: 8:30 am ET

8:30 am ET 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 🎲 Golf Odds: Justin Thomas +1400 | Collin Morikawa +1400 | Cameron Smith | +1600

Golf Odds — RBC Heritage Classic Odds

Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa share the favorite position for the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic.

For more odds on the leading favorites for this year’s RBC Heritage, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Player Odds Play Justin Thomas +1400 Collin Morikawa +1400 Cameron Smith +1800 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 Dustin Johnson +2200 Shane Lowry +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Daniel Berger +2800 Russel Henley +3000

Golf Picks This Weekend | RBC Heritage Classic Picks

Collin Morikawa is coming off his best performance at the Masters with a 5th place finish last week at Augusta National.

Morikawa struggled between holes four and seven at Augusta, and with a course that is better suited to his style, he may be poised to take Hilton Head by storm this week at the RBC Heritage. Morikawa finished seven strokes back of the lead with a final score of twelve under par at last year’s RBC Heritage Classic.

Morikawa finished poorly at Harbour Town last year and will look to learn from previous mistakes in 2022.

Morikawa is rated the second-best golfer in the world based on the official world golf rankings, and is a great bet at 14-1 odds to come through to win the RBC Heritage Classic this weekend.

