How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

The 54th Annual RBC Heritage Classic tees off April 11-17, 2022 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Stewart Cink is lined at long-shot odds of 110-1 to win his fourth RBC Heritage Classic. Cink won the tournament last year, as well as in 2004 and 2000. He hopes to join the likes of Payne Stewart, Davis Love III, and Boo Weekley, and become just the fourth golfer in tournament history to win the RBC Heritage Classic in back-to-back years.

While Florida sports betting is still legalized and endorsed as state law, it is still very possible to bet on the sport of golf in the state of Florida. To learn more about how to bet on the RBC Heritage in Florida, while collecting great sportsbook offers and free golf bets along the way, continue reading as we explore the top Florida sportsbooks available for the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic.

Golf Betting | How to Watch the 2022 RBC Heritage in Florida

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 RBC Heritage Classic

2022 RBC Heritage Classic 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022

Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022 💰 RBC Heritage Classic Purse: $8 Million

$8 Million 💸 RBC Heritage Classic Payout: $1.4 Million

$1.4 Million 🏆 RBC Heritage Classic 2021 Winner: Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink 🕛 Tee Times Start: 8:30 am ET

8:30 am ET 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 🎲 Golf Odds: Justin Thomas +1400 | Collin Morikawa +1400 | Cameron Smith | +1600

Golf Odds — RBC Heritage Classic Odds

Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa share the favorite position for the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic.

For more odds on the leading favorites for this year’s RBC Heritage, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Player Odds Play Justin Thomas +1400 Collin Morikawa +1400 Cameron Smith +1800 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 Dustin Johnson +2200 Shane Lowry +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Daniel Berger +2800 Russel Henley +3000

Golf Picks This Weekend | RBC Heritage Classic Picks

After a poor final round at last year’s RBC Heritage Classic, Collin Morikawa settled for a share of seventh place, falling five spots down the leaderboard on the final day of the tournament. Morikawa looks to bounce back this year and build off of the best Masters performance of his career, last weekend at Augusta National. The greens come alot easier at the Harbour Town golf club than at Augusta, which should favor Morikawa against a number of veteran players who may not be riding as high as the twenty-five-year-old is currently, rated as the second-best golfer in the world heading into this weekend’s tournament. At 14-1 odds, Morikawa is a shoo-in to be among the top of the leaderboard on Sunday and is a great bet to make for this year’s RBC Heritage Classic.

