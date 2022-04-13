How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

Golf fans are still waiting for the Ohio sports betting market to open up but they can still bet on the RBC Heritage this weekend.

The best golf betting sites are giving away free bets and bonus cash for the first event following the 2022 Masters. With an $8 million purse and a beautiful course at Harbour Town Golf Links, the RBC Heritage field is stacked this weekend. Cameron Smith highlights an RBC Heritage field that also includes Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, and more.

To learn how to bet on the RBC Heritage in Ohio and get free golf bets for PGA Tour events, scroll down below.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 RBC Heritage

After an exciting Masters finish last week, golf fans are gearing up for another historic PGA Tour event at Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage.

Golf fans in the Buckeye State that missed the Masters betting action, don’t have to miss out on the RBC Heritage at the top Ohio sports betting sites.

Below, we’ll rank the best Ohio sports betting sites for the 2022 RBC Heritage.

How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in Ohio

While Ohio sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the RBC Heritage.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Ohio sports betting bonuses and bet on the RBC Heritage for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the RBC Heritage, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for the RBC Heritage 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Ohio sports betting bonus for RBC Heritage Place your free golf bets at the best Ohio sports betting sites

Ohio RBC Heritage Betting — How to Watch the RBC Heritage 2022 in Ohio

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 RBC Heritage

2022 RBC Heritage 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 14-17

Thursday-Sunday, April 14-17 💰 RBC Heritage Purse: $8,000,000

$8,000,000 💸 RBC Heritage Champion Payout: $1,440,000

$1,440,000 🏆 RBC Heritage 2021 Winner: Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink 🕛 RBC Heritage Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN+ | Golf TV

CBS | ESPN+ | Golf TV ⛳ Golf Course: Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head, South Carolina

Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head, South Carolina 🎲 RBC Heritage Odds: Justin Thomas +1400 | Collin Morikawa +140 | Cameron Smith +1600

RBC Heritage Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 RBC Heritage

While Stewart Cink is the defending RBC Heritage champion, he comes in with +11000 odds at the top Ohio sports betting sites.

It’s a competitive field at Harbour Town Golf links this weekend, with Justin Thomas leading the field with +1400 odds. Collin Morikawa also enters with +1400 odds. Morikawa is the No.2 player in the world and finished fifth at The Masters last weekend.

Cameron Smith is another player who had an excellent Masters appearance and comes into the Harbour Town Golf Links at +1600 odds.

Check out the best RBC Heritage odds from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sportsbooks.

RBC Heritage Field RBC Heritage Odds BetOnline Free Play Justin Thomas +1400 Collin Morikawa +1400 Cameron Smith +1600 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000 Shane Lowry +2200 Corey Conners +2500 Daniel Berger +2800 Russell Henley +3000 Joaquin Niemann +3300 Sungjae Im +3300 Webb Simpson +4000 Jordan Spieth +4000 Billy Horschel +4000

Expert RBC Heritage Predictions | RBC Heritage Best Bets

Russell Henley is one of the best iron players in the world. In his last 50 rounds, he ranks second in strokes gained trailing only to Justin Thomas.

In his last 50 rounds, he ranks 21st in fairways gained in the field. While Henley has no recent PGA Tour wins, he’s due for a breakout win this season. He placed ninth last season at Harbour Town Golf Links and has a great final round performance at The Masters.

Look for him to use his skill at Harbour Town Golf Links, a course that requires accuracy off the tees and into its small greens.

Take Russell Henley to win the RBC Heritage this weekend at Harbour Golf Town Links.