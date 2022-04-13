In South Carolina, sports betting is still not legal but PGA Tour fans can still bet on the RBC Heritage with the best golf sportsbooks.

The par 71 course at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head in South Carolina is set to attract some of the world’s top golfers this week. The RBC Heritage Field will feature Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, and Shane Lowry competing for a share of the $8 million purse.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the RBC Heritage in South Carolina and claim up to $6,375 in golf betting offers.

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 RBC Heritage

With the PGA Tour stopping in South Carolina this weekend for the 2022 RBC Heritage, the top online sportsbooks are giving away free golf betting bonuses.

Golf fans can bet on the RBC Heritage for free at the top South Carolina sports betting sites.

Below, we’ll break down the best South Carolina sports betting sites for the 2022 RBC Heritage.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on RBC Heritage in SC – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on RBC Heritage in SC XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 RBC Heritage in SC – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 RBC Heritage in SC MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on RBC Heritage 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on RBC Heritage 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in South Carolina – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in South Carolina Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in South Carolina

While South Carolina sports betting is not legal, golf fans can still get in on the PGA Tour betting action at the top golf sportsbooks.

In four easy steps, residents in the Peach State can claim golf betting bonuses and bet on the RBC Heritage for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the RBC Heritage in South Carolina, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for the RBC Heritage 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for this weekend’s PGA Tour Place your free golf bets at the best South Carolina sports betting sites

South Carolina RBC Heritage Betting — How to Watch the RBC Heritage 2022 in South Carolina

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 RBC Heritage

2022 RBC Heritage 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 14-17

Thursday-Sunday, April 14-17 💰 RBC Heritage Purse: $8,000,000

$8,000,000 💸 RBC Heritage Champion Payout: $1,440,000

$1,440,000 🏆 RBC Heritage 2021 Winner: Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink 🕛 RBC Heritage Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN+ | Golf TV

CBS | ESPN+ | Golf TV ⛳ Golf Course: Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head, South Carolina

Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head, South Carolina 🎲 RBC Heritage Odds: Justin Thomas +1400 | Collin Morikawa +140 | Cameron Smith +1600

RBC Heritage Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 RBC Heritage

After a top 10 finish at Augusta National last week, Justin Thomas finds himself as the odds-on favorite to win the RBC Heritage at +1400. While Thomas has five top ten finishes in eight starts this year, he hasn’t won anything since the 2021 Players Championship.

The top South Carolina sports betting sites have No.2 ranked player in the world Collin Morikawa at +1400 odds following a solo fifth at The Masters.

Meanwhile, Cameron Smith has the field’s third best odds at +1600. Smith was in contention last week at The Masters until a blunder on the 12th hole in the final round at Augusta National.

Check out the best RBC Heritage odds below from BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sportsbooks.

RBC Heritage Field RBC Heritage Odds BetOnline Free Play Justin Thomas +1400 Collin Morikawa +1400 Cameron Smith +1600 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000 Shane Lowry +2200 Corey Conners +2500 Daniel Berger +2800 Russell Henley +3000 Joaquin Niemann +3300 Sungjae Im +3300 Webb Simpson +4000 Jordan Spieth +4000 Billy Horschel +4000

Expert RBC Heritage Predictions | RBC Heritage Best Bets

After a T50 performance at The Masters, Daniel Berger looks to bounce back on a familiar course at Harbour Town. Prior to The Masters, Berger was playing some great golf, finishing T13 at The Players Championship and T4 at the Honda Classic.

RBC Heritage is played at a shorter course at Harbour Town, which favors accuracy off the tee and elite iron play. These happen to be two things that Berger has done well throughout his career, which bodes well for his chances in this tournament. While the greens are difficult to hit at Harbour Town, Berger is 10th in this field in Strokes Gained: Around the Green.

Take Daniel Gerber to win the RBC Heritage this weekend at BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sports betting sites.