Betting Guides

How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on the rbc heritage in texas

In Texas, sports betting is still a longshot but golf fans can still bet on the RBC Heritage and other PGA Tour events with the top online sportsbooks.

With an $8 million purse, the RBC Heritage attracts some of the world’s top golfers after The Masters. Texas-native Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters but won’t be in the RBC Heritage field this week. However, there will still be a star-studded field at RBC Heritage, including Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, and more.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the RBC Heritage in Texas and claim up to $6,375 in free golf bets.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 RBC Heritage

From Augusta National to Harbour Town, the PGA Tour continues this week with a competitive field competing at the 2022 RBC Heritage.

Golf fans looking to get in on the RBC Heritage betting action can get up to $6,375 in free Texas sports betting bonuses this weekend.

Below, we’ll rate the best Texas sports betting bonuses available for the RBC Heritage this weekend.

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on RBC Heritage in TX
  2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 RBC Heritage in TX
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on RBC Heritage 2022
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Texas
  5. Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in Texas

While Texas sports betting isn’t legal yet, the top online sportsbooks are letting golf fans bet on the RBC Heritage for free.

In four easy steps, Texans can sign up to the top golf betting sites and claim free PGA Tour bets for the RBC Heritage tournament.

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on the RBC Heritage at the top Texas sports betting sites, check out the list below.

  1. Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Texas sports betting bonus for RBC Heritage
  4. Place your free RBC Heritage bets at the best Texas sports betting sites

Texas RBC Heritage Betting — How to Watch the RBC Heritage 2022 in Texas

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 RBC Heritage
  • 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 14-17
  • 💰 RBC Heritage Purse: $8,000,000
  • 💸RBC Heritage Champion Payout: $1,440,000
  • 🏆 RBC Heritage 2021 Winner: Stewart Cink
  • 🕛 RBC Heritage Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN+ | Golf TV
  • Golf Course: Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • 🎲 RBC Heritage Odds: Justin Thomas +1400 | Collin Morikawa +140 | Cameron Smith +1600

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

Justin Thomas finished in the Top 10 at the Masters last weekend and heads to Harbour Golf Town as the favorite at +1400 odds.

While the top Texas sports betting sites have Collin Morikawa at +1400 odds after his fifth place solo finish at The Masters. Cameron Smith is among the favorites in the field at +1600 odds.

Below, we’ll break down the best RBC Heritage odds from BetOnline, one of the best Texas sportsbooks.

RBC Heritage Field RBC Heritage Odds BetOnline Free Play
Justin Thomas +1400 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +1400 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +1600 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +1800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +2200 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +2500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +2800 BetOnline logo
Russell Henley +3000 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +3300 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +3300 BetOnline logo
Webb Simpson +4000 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +4000 BetOnline logo
Billy Horschel +4000 BetOnline logo

Expert RBC Heritage Predictions | RBC Heritage Best Bets

Daniel Berger has a record of winning on relatively short courses. While The Masters has his number, all four of Berger’s PGA Tour wins have been on short courses with wins at Colonial Country Club and Pebble Beach Golf links, and two wins at TPC Southwind.

In his past 36 rounds, Berger ranks first in the field in courses that are under 7,200 yards. Harbour Town Golf Links is a par 71 measuring 7,121 yards and will be an ideal spot for the Florida State University alumni.

Take Daniel Berger to win the RBC Heritage.

Click on the button below to place your free RBC Heritage bets at BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.

Bet on RBC Heritage 2022 at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides Golf News
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac  •  46min
how to bet on the RBC Heritage in Ohio

How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  3h
how to bet on the RBC Heritage in South Carolina

How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in SC | South Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  4h
How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac  •  3h
How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Alex Mac  •  10h
How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament | Georgia Sports Betting Sites

How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament | Georgia Sports Betting Sites

Alex Mac  •  10h
Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament | Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

How to Bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament | Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

Alex Mac  •  Apr 12 2022