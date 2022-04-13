MLB Betting Odds, Totals, and Run Lines for the Baseball Games Today

With all of the games on Wednesday, bettors have a chance to make money in the early part of the Major League Baseball season and build a bankroll. Check out our MLB betting odds to get the best information on who you should bet for.

MLB Games | April 13

Red Sox vs Tigers

Guardians vs Reds

Mariners vs White Sox

Cubs vs Pirates

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Brewers vs Orioles

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Nationals vs Braves

Dodgers vs Twins

Astros vs Diamondbacks

Padres vs Giants

MLB Odds and Betting Lines for April 13

Below, we will take a look at the odds for today’s game and how to bet on MLB games.

Dodgers vs Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

The matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins could actually get someone interesting. Minnesota is going to be throwing Chris Paddack. Paddack is a guy that could have been plenty of success if he finds ways to stay healthy.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, will be throwing star Clayton Kershaw who has a small sample size against the current Twins lineup but has only allowed a .160 average against them throughout his career.

Cubs vs Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total

The second game of the series between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates is going to offer two of the more below-average teams in all of baseball. Chicago is going to be rolling with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, while Pittsburgh will be throwing Zach Thompson.

The Cubs were able to come away with the win in the first game of the series, 2-1.

Guardians vs Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total

The matchup between the Guardians and the Reds is going to be somewhat similar to what we previewed above. Both of these teams are two of the more below-average ones in all of baseball, but it’s still going to be an exciting time for Reds fans as Nick Lodolo is going to get the start in this one.

The Reds are going to be coming into this one as the favorites at -130 on the Moneyline.

Brewers vs Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total

The third and final game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers is going to decide who wins the series. Fortunately for Milwaukee, they will be throwing Corbin Burnes, leading to them being the favorites in this one.

If Burnes can come out and do what he usually does, this game should be over somewhat quickly.

Red Sox vs Tigers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Similar to the Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles series, whoever wins this game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers is going to walk away with this series win.

Boston is going to be throwing Nathan Eovaldi and the Tigers will be throwing Eduardo Rodriguez.

Athletics vs Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total

After winning the first game of the series, the Oakland Athletics ended up getting walked off in extra-innings of the second game on Tuesday.

It wouldn’t be shocking in this one if Oakland walks away with a win despite being underdogs on the Moneyline. Frankie Montas is going to get the ball for Oakland and he’s arguably one of the best pictures in all of baseball.

Shane McClanahan is going to be on the bump for Tampa Bay.

Mets vs Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total

The series finale between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies is going to be one of the best games of the night.

The Mets are going to be throwing newly-acquired star pitcher Max Scherzer. The Phillies will also have a star on their side as Aaron Nola will be getting the start in this one.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total

The top two teams in the American League East are going to battle it out on Wednesday in what should be one of the best games of the night. Considering that Gerrit Cole is going to get the ball for the Yankees and Jose Barrios will get the start for Toronto, baseball fans can expect an exciting one here.

The winner of this game will at the very least secure a 2-2 series.

Nationals vs Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total

The first two games of the series between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves have certainly not gone the way that people were expecting. The Nationals ended up winning the first game 11-2 and then the Braves won the second game 16- 4.

It would make sense if this one is a lower-scoring ball game. The Braves are going to be throwing Max Fried and Washington is going to be starting Josiah Gray.

Mariners vs White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

One of the more intriguing games of the day is going to see the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners face off. The White Sox were able to come away with a 3-2 win to start the series, and are hoping that they can secure a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Robbie Ray is going to get the ball up for Seattle and Dallas Keuchel will be on the bump for Chicago.

Padres vs Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total

The final game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants could get somewhat crazy. There were some issues in the second game of the series as the Giants had Mauricio Dubon bunt when they were up nine runs, which didn’t make new Padres skipper Bob Melvin too happy.

The Padres are going to be throwing newly acquired Sean Manaea and San Francisco will start star pitcher Logan Webb.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total

The second and final game of the series between the Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks should offer one of the more lopsided games of the day. Houston is a much more talented team than Arizona and if they come out and do the things that everybody expects them to, this one should be over in the earlier innings of the ball game.

The Astros are going to be throwing Framber Valdez and Arizona will give the ball to Merrill Kelly.

