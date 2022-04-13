MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets April 13

With some of the top teams in the MLB facing off on Wednesday, bettors should be able to find many ways to profit. Check out our MLB picks for today and make some money with us below.

MLB Games | April 13

Red Sox vs Tigers

Guardians vs Reds

Mariners vs White Sox

Cubs vs Pirates

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Brewers vs Orioles

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Nationals vs Braves

Dodgers vs Twins

Astros vs Diamondbacks

Padres vs Giants

MLB Picks | April 13

Below, we are going to go over our two most confident picks of the day.

Chicago White Sox ML vs Seattle Mariners

The matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox is going to be one of the more interesting games of the day. When looking at who is going to be on the mound for Seattle, it would be tough to bet against them.

However, with the type of numbers that Dallas Keuchel has been able to produce against the Mariners throughout his career, it makes me feel confident in taking the White Sox to win outright.

Keuchal in his career against the current Mariners lineup has held hitters to under a .300 batting average and an xWOBA of .318. The Mariners do have a tough time putting runs up on the board at times, and even with Robbie Ray on the bump for them, the White Sox should be able to sneak out a tough win at home.

Take the White Sox on the Moneyline.

Houston Astros ML vs Arizona Diamondbacks

The Houston Astros came into the season with some people doubting them. For whatever reason, many didn’t think that the Astros were going to be as good as they were. If the first five games are going to be any indication, the predictions certainly won’t be the case. They’re currently 4-1 and will look to make that 5-1 with a win for the second time in this series.

Houston is going to be throwing Framber Valdez. Although he doesn’t have much experience against the current Diamondbacks lineup, he has found success against them throughout his career. He has only faced three guys in their lineup, but he has a 1.2 FIP and .135 xWOBA against those three guys.

Houston also has one of the best lineups in all of baseball, leading me to think they will hit Merrill Kelly around. Kelly had a decent season a year ago as he finished with a 4.4 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP, but he didn’t face many lineups that offer some of the same talent that the Astros have.

Take the Astros on the Moneyline.