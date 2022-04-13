MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 13

With all the MLB games that there are going to be on Wednesday, bettors are going to have a great chance from any player props. Check out our best prop bets to help bettors secure some bankroll in the early part of the year.

MLB Games | April 13

Red Sox vs Tigers

Guardians vs Reds

Mariners vs White Sox

Cubs vs Pirates

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Brewers vs Orioles

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Nationals vs Braves

Dodgers vs Twins

Astros vs Diamondbacks

Padres vs Giants

Best MLB Player Props Today

With BetOnline, bettors can profit from all of these games in a variety of ways.

Let’s go over the best MLB player props bets for today, April 13, 2022.

Corbin Burners Over 6.5 Strikeouts vs Baltimore Orioles

Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers are going to play their third and final game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles. When looking at the type of strike-out numbers the Orioles have produced throughout the first five games of the 2022 season, taking a guy like Burnes to have over 6.5 strikeouts feels like a lock in this one.

Although Corbin didn’t look great in his first start as he only went five innings and struck out four, he finished the 2021 season with 431 strikeouts.

The Baltimore Orioles have struck out the most times in the MLB through the first week of the season as they’ve already recorded 58 strikeouts in just five games.

Take Burnes to have over 6.5 strikeouts.

Wander Franco Over 1.5 Total Bases vs Oakland A’s

Future superstar shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays are going to be taking on the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. Frankie Montas is going to get the ball for Oakland, and even though he is one of the top pitchers in all of baseball, taking Wander Franco for over 1.5 total bases with plus money is going to be a great bet.

Franco has gone over 1.5 total bases in three straight games that have seen him hit four extra-base hits. He went 2-5 on Tuesday with a triple and then a double in extra innings.

If Montas does have his best stuff, it is going to be tough for a Franco, but with one swing of the bat and with his speed, he can easily be on second base and help us cash.

Take Wander Over 1.5 Total Bases.