Nets Advance To First Round Of NBA Playoffs Versus Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came away with an impressive win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA play-in game to advance to the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Brooklyn was able to come away with a 115-108 victory behind Kyrie Irving’s 34 points and Kevin Durant’s 25 points and 11 assists.

Brooklyn also got monster contributions out of a few other guys. Andre Drummond finish the night with 16 points and eight rebounds and Bruce Brown finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. This is exactly what the Nets need to do if they want to get past a team like the Boston Celtics in the second round.

The Nets certainly didn’t have the season that everybody was hoping for. They finished the regular season with a record of 44-38 and had to deal with plenty of adversity on and off the court. Whether it be because of the James Harden situation, Kyrie Irving being unvaccinated, Ben Simmons and his back injury, or Kevin Durant’s injury, the Brooklyn Nets have truly had to face it all this year.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, were one of the best teams in the NBA since January 1st. They were able to lock up the number two seed in the Eastern Conference after they went 51-31. The reason why Boston was able to be as dominant as they were is that they had the number one rated net rating, the 10th rated offensive rating, and the number one rated defensive rating in the regular season.

Whenever Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant are all going to be sharing the same court, we can expect to always see a show.

Can Brooklyn be the team that everybody was expecting them to be this year? Time will tell, but the Celtics might have the upper hand in this series.