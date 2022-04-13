RBC Heritage Best Bets, Long Shots, and Sleeper Golf Picks

Another chapter in the tradition that is the PGA’s Heritage Classic will be written this week, as the RBC Heritage tees off from the Harbour Town golf course on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on Thursday, April 14th with round one of the invitational PGA tournament.

The RBC Heritage Classic is just one of five PGA tournaments given ‘invitational’ status by the PGA Tour. With this, the normal field of 156 players is widdled down to 132, and the tournament does not fill the field using the PGA tour’s priority ranking system, allowing a number of unlikely names to be among the top of the leaderboard come Sunday’s final round.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the best golfers to back for this week’s RBC Heritage Classic, as the field is far more unique than most PGA tour events.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for the RBC Heritage Classic

RBC Heritage Classic | Long Shot Odds to Win RBC Heritage

Among the long-shots, with a chance to win the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic is a previous tournament winner in Webb Simpson, as well as last year’s RBC Heritage Classic winner, and three-time tournament champion Steward Cink.

Stewart Cink +11,000

Stewart Cink is a three-time RBC Heritage Classic tournament winner, having won last year’s tournament in 2021, as well as tournament wins in 2004 and 2000. Cink is coming off missing the cut at the 2022 Masters last week, but there’s no denying that this three-time Harbour Town links champion has a knack for putting the ball in the hole on Hilton Head Island. Cink won last year’s tournament by breaking the tournament record for both his 36-hole and 56-hole score. At the current odds of +11,000, Stewart Cink is a long-shot darling to win his fourth RBC Heritage Classic this week in South Carolina.

Webb Simpson at 40-1

Webb Simpson was the winner of the 2020 RBC Heritage Classic and was the runner-up in a tournament play-off against Graeme McDowell in 2013. Simpson broke the course record in 2020 with a score of twenty-two strokes under par, winning the tournament by just one stroke. Simpson is coming off a decent performance at the 2022 Masters last week, which was good enough for a share of thirty-fifth place. Simpson was off to a good start at Augusta in round one, with a score of one-under-par, but fell out of contention in the later rounds of the tournament. Simpson has shown on numerous occasions his ability to play with the top golfers in the world at Harbour Town, and at 40-1 odds, he’s a great long-shot pick to become the eighth golfer in tournament history to win multiple championships at the RBC Heritage Classic.

Sleeper Predictions for RBC Heritage | Heritage Classic Sleeper Picks

Based on performances from last week, there are a number of golfers on the betting board for this week’s tournament at Harbour Town that may be mispriced. Let’s take a look at two sleeper picks for the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic.

Corey Conners +2500

Corey Conners is coming off of his best Masters’ performance last week and has now finished among the top ten in each of his last three appearances at Augusta National. The Canadian has just one professional win to his name on the PGA tour but seems to turn up his game significantly when playing with the best golfers in the world. While Harbour Town golf links is not exactly Augusta National, there is no question that Conners will be massively motivated to build off of his best professional golf outing since winning the Valero Texas Open back in 2019.

Shane Lowry at 25-1

Shane Lowry is also coming off of his best performance at the Masters last weekend. The Irishman finished tied for third place at Augusta National last Sunday, and if it wasn’t for Rory McIlroy’s incredible final round of eight under par, Lowry would have likely finished for a share of second place. Now, headed into the RBC Heritage Classic, Lowry is poised to build on a great weekend of golf in Georgia last weekend and takes his aim at the islands of South Carolina.

RBC Heritage Best Bets | Golf Picks for the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic

In an invitational tournament such as the RBC Heritage, there are a number of profitable positions to take on golfers who may not be PGA tour standouts but have a knack for performing well beyond the expectations when given the opportunity to do. While it may be very enticing to make a few sprinkle bets on long-shot golfers to win the RBC Heritage, the best bets of the tournament remain at the top of the odds board. This is particularly true in relation to the young golfers among the field, who are still gunning for top-notch PGA experience while earning some easy money along the way.

Collin Morikawa +1400

Like many others highlighted in this article, Collin Morikawa is coming off his best performance at the Masters last weekend. The twenty-five-year-old finished in fifth place at Augusta last Sunday, and apart from struggles on the front nine in last week’s tournament, Morikawa is streaking to look better than ever as we head into the spring portion of this year’s PGA Tour. Morikawa finished twelve under par in last year’s RBC Heritage Classic, and would have finished among the top of the leaderboard, hadn’t been for a poor final round at Harbour Town. Now, a year later, Morikawa is among the top favorites to win his first RBC Heritage this weekend, and at 14-1 odds, he’s the best bet on the board for this weekend’s PGA Tour event.