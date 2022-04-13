The RBC Heritage Classic takes place Thursday from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. This is one of two golf tournaments Royal Bank sponsors throughout the year, as they also support the Canadian Open. The tournament first took place in 1969, with Davis Love III recording the most victories all-time with five. Many of the top golfers in the world are not present in Hilton Head as they need a break following the mentally-taxing Masters from last weekend.

2022 RBC Heritage Tee Times

First, let’s go over the tee times for the first and 10th tee for the RBC Heritage Classic at Hilton Head in South Carolina.

RBC Heritage First Round / Friday

First Tee

7:10 a.m. — Cameron Young, Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala

7:21 a.m. — Russell Knox, Kevin Streelman, Doug Ghim

7:32 a.m. — James Hahn, Charl Schwartzel, Kramer Hickok

7:43 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Charley Hoffman

7:54 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Tway

8:05 a.m. — Hudson Swafford, Lucas Glover, Robert Streb

8:16 a.m. — Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton, Luke Donald

8:27 a.m. — Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan, Martin Trainer

8:38 a.m. — Michael Thompson, Adam Long, Charles Howell III

8:49 a.m. — Chesson Hadley, Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk

9:00 a.m. — Ben Martin, Doc Redman, Joseph Bramlett

11:50 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Wesley Bryan, Maverick McNealy

12:01 p.m. — Aaron Wise, Camilo Villegas, Alex Smalley

12:12 p.m. — Harold Varner III, Matt Fitzpatrick, Morgan Hoffmann

12:23 p.m. — Ryan Brehm, Patton Kizzire, Jim Furyk

12:34 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett

12:45 p.m. — C.T. Pan, Davis Love III, Zach Johnson

12:56 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson

1:07 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im

1:18 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar

1:29 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Hadwin

1:40 p.m. — Michael Gligic, Bryson Nimmer, James Piot (a)

10th tee

7:10 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda

7:21 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Roger Sloan

7:32 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Pat Perez, Mito Pereira

7:43 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Luke List, William McGirt

7:54 a.m. — Branden Grace, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson

8:05 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Jason Kokrak, Sung Kang

8:16 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

8:27 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel

8:38 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry

8:49 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Nick Watney, Beau Hossler

9:00 a.m. — Russell Henley, Henrik Norlander, Stephan Jaeger

11:50 a.m. — Scott Brown, Cameron Tringale, Alex Noren

12:01 p.m. — Scott Piercy, Brian Stuard, Tommy Fleetwood

12:12 p.m. — Brice Garnett, Bill Haas, Wyndham Clark

12:23 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Brendon Todd, Dylan Frittelli

12:34 p.m. — Brian Gay, Lanto Griffin, J.T. Poston

12:45 p.m. — Chad Ramey, Sebastián Muñoz, Chez Reavie

12:56 p.m. — Garrick Higgo, Nate Lashley, Rickie Fowler

1:07 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman, Brian Harman

1:18 p.m. — Scott Stallings, Jonathan Byrd, Anirban Lahiri

1:29 p.m. — Danny Lee, Brandon Hagy, Matthew NeSmith

1:40 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Takumi Kanaya, Morgan Deneen

RBC Heritage Second Round / Friday

First tee

7:10 a.m. — Scott Brown, Cameron Tringale, Alex Noren

7:21 a.m. — Scott Piercy, Brian Stuard, Tommy Fleetwood

7:32 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Bill Haas, Wyndham Clark

7:43 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Brendon Todd, Dylan Frittelli

7:54 a.m. — Brian Gay, Lanto Griffin, J.T. Poston

8:05 a.m. — Chad Ramey, Sebastián Muñoz, Chez Reavie

8:16 a.m. — Garrick Higgo, Nate Lashley, Rickie Fowler

8:27 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman, Brian Harman

8:38 a.m. — Scott Stallings, Jonathan Byrd, Anirban Lahiri

8:49 a.m. — Danny Lee, Brandon Hagy, Matthew NeSmith

9:00 a.m. — Adam Svensson, Takumi Kanaya, Morgan Deneen

11:50 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda

12:01 p.m. — Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Roger Sloan

12:12 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Pat Perez, Mito Pereira

12:23 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Luke List, William McGirt

12:34 p.m. — Branden Grace, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson

12:45 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Jason Kokrak, Sung Kang

12:56 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

1:07 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel

1:18 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry

1:40 p.m. — Russell Henley, Henrik Norlander, Stephan Jaeger

10th Tee

7:10 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Wesley Bryan, Maverick McNealy

7:21 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Camilo Villegas, Alex Smalley

7:32 a.m. — Harold Varner III, Matt Fitzpatrick, Morgan Hoffmann

7:43 a.m. — Ryan Brehm, Patton Kizzire, Jim Furyk

7:54 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett

8:05 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Davis Love III, Zach Johnson

8:16 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson

8:27 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im

8:38 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar

8:49 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Hadwin

9:00 a.m. — Michael Gligic, Bryson Nimmer, James Piot (a)

11:50 a.m. — Cameron Young, Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala

12:01 p.m. — Russell Knox, Kevin Streelman, Doug Ghim

12:12 p.m. — James Hahn, Charl Schwartzel, Kramer Hickok

12:23 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Charley Hoffman

12:34 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Tway

12:45 p.m. — Hudson Swafford, Lucas Glover, Robert Streb

12:56 p.m. — Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton, Luke Donald

1:07 p.m. — Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan, Martin Trainer

1:18 p.m. — Michael Thompson, Adam Long, Charles Howell III

1:29 p.m. — Chesson Hadley, Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk

1:40 p.m. — Ben Martin, Doc Redman, Joseph Bramlett

RBC Heritage Field | RBC Heritage Odds

The RBC Heritage field is set. which means sharp bettors can capitalize on early odds from the best golf betting sites.

Below, we’ll go over the RBC Heritage odds for every golfer in the field from BetOnline.

RBC Heritage Best Bets and Prediction | Free Golf Picks

The favourites are currently Colin Morikawa and Justin Thomas at +1200. The two-time major champion (2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open) is currently the second ranked player in the world, right behind Scottie Scheffler. Thomas is also a major champ, having won the 2017 PGA Championship. Other notables are Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

If you want to think about a darkhorse, you may want to consider Stewart Cink. The defending champion is at +11000. Cink also won the RBC Heritage in 2000 and 2004, and hit a hole in one last week at the Masters.

Other Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau who has struggled mightily to start the 2022 golf season, will be out the next little while with left hand surgery…the new Saudi Golf League is generating more momentum with Bubba Watson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter reportedly considering participation, according to Yahoo! Sports.