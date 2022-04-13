Top 5 MLB Games Today | How to Watch the Best MLB Games on April 13

MLB games on Wednesday are going to be a blast to watch for fans. With some of the top teams in baseball set to play each other, let’s take a look below at the top five MLB games of the day and how to watch them.

MLB Games | April 13

Red Sox vs Tigers

Guardians vs Reds

Mariners vs White Sox

Cubs vs Pirates

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Brewers vs Orioles

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Nationals vs Braves

Dodgers vs Twins

Astros vs Diamondbacks

Padres vs Giants

How To Watch MLB Games | April 13

All major league baseball games are going to be offered on MLB.TV. They will also be offered on the Bally Sports channels.

With MLB.TV and Bally Sports, users can watch from home or on their tablets on the road.

Top 5 MLB Games | April 13

Below, we will go over the top five games of the day.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins

With the way that the Dodgers have played to start the season, it’s tough to say that they are going to be able to come away with the win in this one. They’re going to be throwing Clayton Kershaw, and although he has found plenty of success against the Twins throughout his career, the Dodgers could still lose this one.

The Twins are going to be throwing Chris Paddack, who’s the type of guy who has great stuff when healthy.

Baltimore Orioles vs Milwaukee Brewers

Games between the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers aren’t always ones that are going to stand out on paper as a game that is going to be fun to watch.

However, considering that both of these teams are going to be throwing Corbin Burnes and John Means for the respective clubs, we can expect to see a pitching duel in this one and it’s going to be exciting to watch.

Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers

The series finale between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers should be a good one. Both teams have managed to win one game each so far, so expect them to come out in this one and try to secure the series win.

The Red Sox are going to be riding with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound and Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for Detroit.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants

The San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants had some words for each other on Tuesday. The Giants ended up winning by 13-2 and new head coach Bob Melvin was not happy with a player on the Giants who bunted up nine runs in the sixth inning.

Not only is this game going to be competitive, but we also might see guys being thrown at and some other antics that could take place.

Logan Webb is going to get the ball for San Francisco and newly-acquired left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea will be on the bump for San Diego.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays

The best game of the night is certainly going to be the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays. Whoever wins this game will at least secure a 2-2 series, which isn’t a bad thing. Considering that these two teams are likely to be at the top of the American League East when the season is over, they have to be somewhat comfortable with at the very least going .500 against each other.

The Yankees are going to be throwing superstar Gerrit Cole and the Blue Jays are going to be throwing a guy who also has great stuff in Jose Berrios.