The 54th RBC Heritage Classic takes place this weekend, with the first round teeing off on Thursday, April 14th from the beautiful Harbor Town Golf Links course on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are the two top betting favorites, at 14-1 odds, heading into this weekend’s tournament, with both golfers coming off superb performances at last week’s Masters’ tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

North Carolina sports betting fans can back their favorite golfers this weekend at the RBC Heritage Classic, all while collecting some of the best betting offers from the top North Carolina sports betting sites. To learn more about how to bet on the RBC Heritage in North Carolina, continue reading as we explore the best betting sites and exclusive offers for North Carolina residents looking to bet on this year’s RBC Heritage Classic.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for The RBC Heritage Classic

To find out more about how to bet on the RBC Heritage in North Carolina, scroll down below.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The RBC Heritage Classic in NC – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The RBC Heritage Classic in NC XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic in NC – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic in NC MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on RBC Heritage Classic 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on RBC Heritage Classic 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in North Carolina – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in North Carolina Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Recent government legislation has moved to legalize North Carolina sports betting, making betting on golf in the state of North Carolina easier now than ever before. If you’re brand new to betting on golf, we’ve got you covered. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the RBC Heritage in North Carolina, check out the instructions below.

Pick an NC betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for the RBC Heritage Classic Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your North Carolina sports betting bonus for the RBC Heritage Classic Place your free bets on the RBC Heritage in North Carolina

Golf Betting | How to Watch the 2022 RBC Heritage in

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 RBC Heritage Classic

2022 RBC Heritage Classic 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022

Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022 💰 RBC Heritage Classic Purse: $8 Million

$8 Million 💸 RBC Heritage Classic Payout: $1.4 Million

$1.4 Million 🏆 RBC Heritage Classic 2021 Winner: Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink 🕛 Tee Times Start: 8:30 am ET

8:30 am ET 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 🎲 Golf Odds: Justin Thomas +1400 | Collin Morikawa +1400 | Cameron Smith | +1600

Golf Odds — RBC Heritage Classic Odds

Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa share the favorite position for the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic.

For more odds on the leading favorites for this year’s RBC Heritage, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Player Odds Play Justin Thomas +1400 Collin Morikawa +1400 Cameron Smith +1800 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 Dustin Johnson +2200 Shane Lowry +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Daniel Berger +2800 Russel Henley +3000

Golf Picks This Weekend | RBC Heritage Classic Picks

Collin Morikawa is coming off of his best performance at the Masters’ in his professional career, finishing in fifth place at Augusta last weekend. Morikawa finished last year’s tournament at the RBC Heritage poorly and would have likely been among the top of the leaderboard if it wasn’t for a one-over-par final round. This year, Morikawa will look to build off of one of the best performances of his professional career, and take home the top prize in this weekend’s RBC Heritage Classic.

To place your free golf bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.