How to Bet on the LA Dodgers in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

While residents in California wait for sports betting to be legal, baseball fans can still bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers with the best online sportsbooks.

The LA Dodgers have been to the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons and have made it to the World Series three of the last five years. As the Dodgers look to get back to the World Series in 2022, the best California sports betting sites are giving away free bets and baseball betting bonuses for new users that sign up.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the LA Dodgers in California and get up to $6,375 in MLB betting offers.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for the LA Dodgers

The LA Dodgers have the best lineup in the MLB right now. Baseball fans looking to get in on the Dodgers betting action can claim up to $6,375 in free California sports betting offers.

Below, we’ll go over the best California sports betting sites for the LA Dodgers.

BetOnline – $1,000 California Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free MLB Bets BetUS – 125% MLB Betting Offer. Deposit $100, Get $125 Free MLB Bets XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the MLB 2022 Season MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the LA Dodgers Bovada – $750 to Bet on the LA Dodgers

How to Bet on the LA Dodgers in California

While California sports betting isn’t legal yet, LA Dodgers fans can still bet on baseball this season at the top MLB sportsbooks.

To learn more on how to bet on the LA Dodgers in California, check out the list below.

Click here to get your MLB betting bonus for the 2022 regular season Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your California sports betting bonus for the LA Dodgers Place your free MLB bets at the best California sports betting sites

MLB Schedule | How to Watch the LA Dodgers in Los Angeles

⚾ MLB 2022: LA Dodgers

LA Dodgers 🏃 MLB World Series Favorite: LA Dodgers

LA Dodgers 🔒 MLB Opening Day: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 MLB All-Star Game: July 19, 2022

July 19, 2022 🏆 MLB Playoffs Date: October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022 📺 TV Channel: MLB TV

MLB TV 🎲 World Series Odds: LA Dodgers +475 | Toronto Blue Jays +750 | Chicago White Sox +1000

LA Dodgers +475 | Toronto Blue Jays +750 | Chicago White Sox +1000 🎲 LA Dodgers World Series Odds: +475

LA Dodgers World Series Odds | MLB World Series Odds

After acquiring former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddy Freeman, the Dodgers will begin the season with the best odds to win the World Series.

Los Angeles has gone to the World Series in three of the last five seasons. With top line starters and a powerful lineup, the Dodgers will be tough to beat once again in 2022.

The top online sportsbooks think so too, as the Dodgers have the best World Series odds at +475.

World Series Odds | Odds to Win the MLB World Series

The Dodgers have an outstanding rotation and one of the best lineups in MLB. Los Angeles also has a great bullpen and an excellent farm system, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see The Dodgers at the top of the National League standings.

The top California sportsbooks have the Los Angeles Dodgers as odds on favorite to win the World Series this year at +475.

While the Toronto Blue Jays missed the postseason last year, they’ve been busy in the offseason acquiring Matt Chapman, Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikiuchi. The Blue Jay open the season at +750 odds to win the World Series.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox have +1000 odds to win the World Series. The White Sox already looked great going into the offseason, however with the addition of AJ Pollock the right field no longer will be a concern for Chicago.

Check out the chart below for the best World Series odds at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.

MLB Teams World Series Odds BetOnline Free Play Los Angeles Dodgers +475 Toronto Blue Jays +750 Chicago White Sox +1000 Atlanta Braves +1200 Houston Astros +1200 Milwaukee Brewers +1200 New York Mets +1200 New York Yankess +1200 Tampa Bay Rays +1600 San Diego Padres +1800 Los Angeles Angels +2200 St. Louis Cardinals +2200 Boston Red Sox +2500 San Francisco Giants +2800

MLB World Series Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 MLB Playoffs

The 162-game season will likely be nothing but a formality in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are about as close as it gets to being a lock to make the MLB Playoffs. Los Angeles has played October baseball in each of the last nine seasons and it has made World Series appearances in three of the last five years.

As good as the Dodgers have been, this might be their best team yet. Adding Freeman to a lineup that already included Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, and Justin Turner gives Los Angeles one of the best batting orders in baseball. Trea Turner will also be a valuable addition, especially come playoff time when baserunners come at a premium.

It might be a steep price to pay, but take the Dodgers to win the World Series in 2022.

Click below to place free bets on the Dodgers at BetOnline.