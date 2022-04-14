Betting Guides

How to Bet on the LA Dodgers in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on the la dodgers in California

While residents in California wait for sports betting to be legal, baseball fans can still bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers with the best online sportsbooks.

The LA Dodgers have been to the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons and have made it to the World Series three of the last five years. As the Dodgers look to get back to the World Series in 2022, the best California sports betting sites are giving away free bets and baseball betting bonuses for new users that sign up.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the LA Dodgers in California and get up to $6,375 in MLB betting offers.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for the LA Dodgers

The LA Dodgers have the best lineup in the MLB right now. Baseball fans looking to get in on the Dodgers betting action can claim up to $6,375 in free California sports betting offers.

Below, we’ll go over the best California sports betting sites for the LA Dodgers.

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 California Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free MLB Bets
  2. BetUS –  125% MLB Betting Offer. Deposit $100, Get $125 Free MLB Bets
  3. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the MLB 2022 Season
  4. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the LA Dodgers
  5. Bovada – $750 to Bet on the LA Dodgers

How to Bet on the LA Dodgers in California

While California sports betting isn’t legal yet, LA Dodgers fans can still bet on baseball this season at the top MLB sportsbooks.

To learn more on how to bet on the LA Dodgers in California, check out the list below.

  1. Click here to get your MLB betting bonus for the 2022 regular season
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your California sports betting bonus for the LA Dodgers
  4. Place your free MLB bets at the best California sports betting sites

MLB Schedule | How to Watch the LA Dodgers in Los Angeles

  • MLB 2022:LA Dodgers
  • 🏃 MLB World Series Favorite: LA Dodgers
  • 🔒 MLB Opening Day: April 2, 2022
  • 🏆 MLB All-Star Game: July 19, 2022
  • 🏆 MLB Playoffs Date: October 7, 2022
  • 📺 TV Channel:MLB TV
  • 🎲 World Series Odds:LA Dodgers +475 | Toronto Blue Jays +750 | Chicago White Sox +1000
  • 🎲 LA Dodgers World Series Odds: +475

LA Dodgers World Series Odds | MLB World Series Odds

After acquiring former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddy Freeman, the Dodgers will begin the season with the best odds to win the World Series.

Los Angeles has gone to the World Series in three of the last five seasons. With top line starters and a powerful lineup, the Dodgers will be tough to beat once again in 2022.

The top online sportsbooks think so too, as the Dodgers have the best World Series odds at +475.

World Series Odds | Odds to Win the MLB World Series

The Dodgers have an outstanding rotation and one of the best lineups in MLB. Los Angeles also has a great bullpen and an excellent farm system, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see The Dodgers at the top of the National League standings.

The top California sportsbooks have the Los Angeles Dodgers as odds on favorite to win the World Series this year at +475.

While the Toronto Blue Jays missed the postseason last year, they’ve been busy in the offseason acquiring Matt Chapman, Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikiuchi. The Blue Jay open the season at +750 odds to win the World Series.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox have +1000 odds to win the World Series. The White Sox already looked great going into the offseason, however with the addition of AJ Pollock the right field no longer will be a concern for Chicago.

Check out the chart below for the best World Series odds at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.

MLB Teams World Series Odds BetOnline Free Play
Los Angeles Dodgers +475 BetOnline logo
Toronto Blue Jays +750 BetOnline logo
Chicago White Sox +1000 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Braves +1200 BetOnline logo
Houston Astros +1200 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Brewers +1200 BetOnline logo
New York Mets +1200 BetOnline logo
New York Yankess +1200 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Rays +1600 BetOnline logo
San Diego Padres +1800 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Angels +2200 BetOnline logo
St. Louis Cardinals +2200 BetOnline logo
Boston Red Sox +2500 BetOnline logo
San Francisco Giants +2800 BetOnline logo

MLB World Series Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 MLB Playoffs

The 162-game season will likely be nothing but a formality in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are about as close as it gets to being a lock to make the MLB Playoffs. Los Angeles has played October baseball in each of the last nine seasons and it has made World Series appearances in three of the last five years.

As good as the Dodgers have been, this might be their best team yet. Adding Freeman to a lineup that already included Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, and Justin Turner gives Los Angeles one of the best batting orders in baseball. Trea Turner will also be a valuable addition, especially come playoff time when baserunners come at a premium.

It might be a steep price to pay, but take the Dodgers to win the World Series in 2022.

Click below to place free bets on the Dodgers at BetOnline.

Bet on the LA Dodgers at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides Dodgers MLB News
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

how to bet on the boston red sox in Massachusetts

How to Bet on the Boston Red Sox in MA | Massachusetts Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  3min
One of the top horse racing betting sites, MyBookie offers free horse racing bets and betting bonuses
MyBookie Racebook Free Bets | Horse Racing Betting Offers
Gia Nguyen  •  1 min
Bet on the RBC Heritage in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  11h
BetOnline racebook get free horse racing betting offers, free bets, and bonuses today
BetOnline Racebook Free Bets | Horse Racing Betting Offers
Gia Nguyen  •  52min
How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  17h
how to bet on the RBC Heritage in Ohio
How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  20h
how to bet on the rbc heritage in texas
How to Bet on the RBC Heritage in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  3h