John Wall exercising $47.4 million player option with Rockets

Houston Rockets’ guard John Wall sat out the entire 2021-22 NBA season. Per Michael Scotto of HoopesHype, now the guard is exercising his $47,366,760 player option to remain with the Rockets. This is the league’s second-highest salary for next season.

Originally, Wall wanted out of Houston, but general manager Rafael Stone was unable to find a suitable trade partner. The guard was not traded mostly because of his hefty contract. Despite sitting out all of this season, Wall earned $44,310,840. His multi-year contract dates back many seasons ago.

Rockets PG John Wall will exercise his $47.4 million player option, as expected. More on Wall being traded or bought out, futures of Eric Gordon and Christian Wood, and extension chances for Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr with @BenDuBose on @hoopshype. https://t.co/x0mkIrF4ax — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 7, 2022

On Jul. 26, 2017, the five-time All-Star signed a four-year, $170 million contract extension with the Washington Wizards. The contract included a 15% trade kicker. Though, this deal started in 2019. Plus, one major factor that derailed his own stardom is injuries.

Injuries have affected John Wall

Months into the 2019-20 NBA season, Wall sustained a left heel injury. He underwent season-ending surgery on his heel at the beginning of 2019. Nonetheless, the problems kept piling on. The Wizards’ medical staff informed Wall that he developed an infection in the incision from his left heel surgery.

Not to mention, while at his home, the player also sustained a left Achilles tendon injury after slipping. He had to sit out for about 12 months.

John Wall's extension includes a fourth-year player option and a 15 percent trade kicker, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 22, 2017

Then, the guard and a 2023 first-round draft pick were traded to Houston on Dec. 2, 2020. In exchange, needless to say, the Wizards acquired guard Russell Westbrook. The last time John Wall played was for the 2020-21 season.

That season, he averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 40 games played. On Mar. 22, 2021, Wall recorded his eighth career triple-double and first with the Rockets. He amassed 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 117-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors. This one notable win also put an end to the team’s 20 consecutive losses.

Even then, John Wall could not play every game. On Apr. 26, 2021, the guard was ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a hamstring strain. During last season’s offseason, speculation arose that Wall wanted to play for a winning organization. This rumor was true. The same could be said about a lot of talented players, though.

In addition to losing, it makes sense why the veteran wanted to play for a winning team. He’s not getting any younger. After all the injuries he’s sustained throughout his playing career, who knows when he’ll call it quits.

John Wall was selected first overall by the Wizards in the 2010 NBA Draft. According to Basketball-Reference, Wall has a hall of fame probability of 32.4%. The 11-year veteran turns 32 this September.