MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets April 14

With not as many MLB games on Thursday, it’s going to be a little more difficult for bettors to find ways to profit. However, there are still more than enough games that we can choose from, so make sure to check our best bets of the day below and make some money with us.

MLB Games | April 14

Mariners vs White Sox

Nationals vs Pirates

Athletics vs Rays

Marlins vs Phillies

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Padres vs Braves

Cubs vs Rockies

Tigers vs Royals

Brewers vs Cardinals

Reds vs Dodgers

MLB Picks | April 14

We are going to go over our two most confident MLB picks of the day. Get the best odds at BetOnline, one of the most reputable betting sites.

Los Angeles Angels ML vs Texas Rangers

The matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers could get someone interesting. Both of these teams could potentially win the American League West if they do play their best baseball throughout the year. Getting wins against each other is going to be key for them to find the success that they’re looking for.

When looking at this matchup, it’s easy to go with the Los Angeles Angels here because Shohei Ohtani is going to get the ball. Ohtani has done a great job against the current Texas Rangers roster as he has held hitters to a .184 batting average, a .176 xBA, and has a 3.2 FIP.

Take the Angels on the Moneyline.

Colorado Rockies ML vs Chicago Cubs

Coming into the season, many people weren’t expecting the Colorado Rockies to be playing the way that they have been through their first five games. Obviously, a five-game sample size isn’t much to work with, but if this Rockies team can continue swinging the bat the way that they have for the first five games of the year, they could be a sleeper team in the National League West.

My pick is going to be strictly off what Colorados’ lineup has done against Chicago Cubs starting pitcher, Justin Steele. Steele has allowed a .429 batting average, .467 xwOBA, and has a 9.11 FIP against the current Rockies’ lineup.

Kyle Freeland is going to get the ball for the Rockies, and although he hasn’t found much success against the current Chicago Cubs lineup, he should be able to get the win in this one. He didn’t have a great start in the first game of the year as he only lasted 3 2/3 while giving up five earned runs and five hits.

Take the Rockies on the Moneyline.