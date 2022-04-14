Indians

Steven Kwan’s start with the Guardians is record-breaking

Jeremy Freeborn

What Steven Kwan has been able to accomplish for the Cleveland Guardians is record-breaking. In his first five Major League games, the rookie leftfielder from Los Gatos, California reached based 18 times. According to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, that is the most times ever one player has reached base in his first five Major League games.

On April 7 in a 3-1 Cleveland loss to Kansas City, Kwan had four plate appearances, and reached base thrice as he had one single and walked twice. On April 9, in a 1-0 Cleveland loss to the Royals, Kwan had four plate appearances, and reached base three more times, as he had one single, one double, and one walk. On April 10, in a 17-3 Guardians win over the Royals, Kwan had six plate appearances, and reached base six times, as he had four singles and one double for five hits overall, and was also hit by a pitch. On April 11, in a 10-7 Guardians win over the Royals, Kwan reached base thrice as he had one triple and two walks. Then on April 12, Kwan had two walks and one single in a 10-5 Guardians win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Kwan is also showing exceptional contact. On Tuesday, in a 7-3 Guardians win over the Reds, it was the first time that he actually struck out. To go one step further, Kwan did not swing and miss in his first 115 pitches this season according to Sarah Langs of mlb.com.

Despite a lack of power and speed, and weak defense, we could see Kwan in Cleveland’s everyday lineup for the foreseeable future. So far he is batting .526 with five runs batted in during six games. Kwan also has two doubles, one triple, seven runs scored, eight walks, a .655 on base percentage, a .737 slugging percentage, and 14 total bases.

The Guardians have a record of four wins and two losses. They are tied with the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central. The Guardians’ odds to win the World Series are +8000 according to betonline.ag. 

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
