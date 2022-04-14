Top five Winter Classics involving Bruins or Penguins

On Wednesday, the National Hockey League announced that the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will play in the 2023 Winter Classic from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. At first glance, what will be different about this game is the fact it will take place on January 2, rather than the traditional New Year’s Day. The reason for the change is because the NHL does not compete with the busy football schedule that day in the United States. Here are five Winter Classics involving the Bruins and the Penguins in years past.

1) 2008 Winter Classic–Pittsburgh Penguins @ Buffalo Sabres

In the first ever Winter Classic played on January 1, 2008 at Orchard Park, New York, (the home of the Buffalo Bills), 71, 217, saw the Penguins defeat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in a shootout. Two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Champion Sidney Crosby of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia picked up a regulation assist in Pittsburgh’s lone goal in regulation, and then scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.

On this day in 2008, Sidney Crosby and the @penguins closed out the first ever Winter Classic with a shootout victory. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/XaNxyBEkba — NBC Sports Hockey (@NBCSportsHockey) January 1, 2021

2) 2010 Winter Classic–Philadelphia Flyers @ Boston Bruins

Just like the 2008 Winter Classic, the score in this game was 2-1, and just like the 2023 Winter Classic, this game took place at Fenway Park. The Bruins were victorious in this contest with an overtime winner by Marco Sturm. The native of Dingolfing, Germany scored from Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara at 1:57 of the extra period.

The 2010 Winter Classic from the historic Fenway Park will always be one to remember. The @NHLBruins would win it in OVERTIME! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/X0RvusXYdC — NBC Sports Hockey (@NBCSportsHockey) July 2, 2020

3) 2011 Winter Classic–Washington Capitals @ Pittsburgh Penguins

At Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, 68, 111 watched the Capitals defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1. Eric Fehr of Winkler, Manitoba scored twice for the Capitals, including the game winning goal at 14:45 of the second period. The game will forever be remembered for a concussion Crosby suffered. As a result, he would only play one more game the rest of the season.

.@EricFehr's 2 goal performance in the 2011 Winter Classic led the Capitals to a 3-1 win over the Penguins! Find this item in #NHL17 now! pic.twitter.com/tJnMz7jAQQ — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) January 14, 2017

4) 2016 Winter Classic–Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins

The 2016 Winter Classic featured an all Original Six matchup in Boston. However this time it was at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots. In this contest, the Canadiens got a two-goal game from Paul Byron in a 5-1 Montreal win. This was the most lopsided Winter Classic in National Hockey League history.

Do you remember the 2016 Winter Classic, which featured a pair of Original Six teams? 🤩 Watch the 2022 @Discover NHL #WinterClassic on New Year's Day at 7p ET on @NHL_On_TNT and @Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/2qUYZb1oND — NHL (@NHL) December 27, 2021

5) 2019 Winter Classic–Boston Bruins @ Chicago Blackhawks

The 2019 Winter Classic took place at the nostalgic Notre Dame Stadium, home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Bruins got goals from David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, Sean Kuraly, and Brad Marchand in a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks. This was the first time the Winter Classic took a place in a state that does not host a NHL franchise, as the game was in Indiana.