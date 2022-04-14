UND Hockey’s 2022-23 Schedule Takes Shape

Yes, it’s the offseason, but there is some news to report. The schedule for the 20022-23 season is taking shape and is almost solidified.

On Wednesday, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference also released the composite 2022-23 conference schedule. You can read the full league release here at this link. Let’s take a look at UND’s schedule. On November 4-5, 2022, the Fighting Hawks will open the conference schedule at Omaha. The following weekend, they entertain the defending NCAA champions the Denver Pioneers.

Next season, UND will play DU, Miami, Omaha, St. Cloud State, and Western Michigan four times. UND will play Colorado College and Minnesota Duluth twice. UND will travel to Colorado Springs, however, the Tiger will not make the trip to Ralph Englestad Arena. The Bulldogs will travel to Grand Forks in late January, but the Fighting Hawks will not make a return trip to Amsoil Arena.

UND’s Entire Schedule Takes Shape

Today, the Grand Forks Herald posted the entire schedule. You can see UND will play some big-name teams. There’s also an unnamed nonconference team on January 6-7, 2023.

Oct. 1 — Exhibition TBD

Oct. 7-8 — HOLY CROSS

Oct. 14-15 — QUINNIPIAC

Oct. 21-22 — at Minnesota

Oct. 29 — vs. Arizona State in Las Vegas

Nov. 4-5 — at Omaha

Nov. 11-12 — DENVER

Nov. 18-19 — MIAMI

Nov. 25-26 — at Bemidji State/BEMIDJI STATE

Dec. 2-3 — at St. Cloud State

Dec. 9-10 — at Western Michigan

Dec. 31 — U.S. UNDER-18 (exhibition)

Jan. 6-7 — Nonconference TBD

Jan. 13-14 — WESTERN MICHIGAN

Jan. 20-21 — MINNESOTA DULUTH

Jan. 27-28 — at Miami

Feb. 10-11 — at Denver

Feb. 17-18 — ST. CLOUD STATE

Feb. 24-25 — at Colorado College

March 3-4 — OMAHA

March 10-12 — NCHC quarterfinals (at higher seed)

March 17-18 — NCHC Frozen Faceoff (in St. Paul)

March 23-26 — NCAA regional (in Fargo)

(Stick tap the Grand Forks Herald)