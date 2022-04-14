NCAA

UND Hockey’s 2022-23 Schedule Takes Shape

Eric J. Burton

Yes, it’s the offseason, but there is some news to report. The schedule for the 20022-23 season is taking shape and is almost solidified.

On Wednesday, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference also released the composite 2022-23 conference schedule. You can read the full league release here at this link. Let’s take a look at UND’s schedule. On November 4-5, 2022, the Fighting Hawks will open the conference schedule at Omaha. The following weekend, they entertain the defending NCAA champions the Denver Pioneers.

Next season, UND will play DU, Miami, Omaha, St. Cloud State, and Western Michigan four times. UND will play Colorado College and Minnesota Duluth twice. UND will travel to Colorado Springs, however, the Tiger will not make the trip to Ralph Englestad Arena. The Bulldogs will travel to Grand Forks in late January, but the Fighting Hawks will not make a return trip to Amsoil Arena.

UND’s Entire Schedule Takes Shape

Today, the Grand Forks Herald posted the entire schedule. You can see UND will play some big-name teams. There’s also an unnamed nonconference team on January 6-7, 2023.

Oct. 1 — Exhibition TBD
Oct. 7-8 — HOLY CROSS
Oct. 14-15 — QUINNIPIAC
Oct. 21-22 — at Minnesota
Oct. 29 — vs. Arizona State in Las Vegas
Nov. 4-5 — at Omaha
Nov. 11-12 — DENVER
Nov. 18-19 — MIAMI
Nov. 25-26 — at Bemidji State/BEMIDJI STATE
Dec. 2-3 — at St. Cloud State
Dec. 9-10 — at Western Michigan
Dec. 31 — U.S. UNDER-18 (exhibition)
Jan. 6-7 — Nonconference TBD
Jan. 13-14 — WESTERN MICHIGAN
Jan. 20-21 — MINNESOTA DULUTH
Jan. 27-28 — at Miami
Feb. 10-11 — at Denver
Feb. 17-18 — ST. CLOUD STATE
Feb. 24-25 — at Colorado College
March 3-4 — OMAHA
March 10-12 — NCHC quarterfinals (at higher seed)
March 17-18 — NCHC Frozen Faceoff (in St. Paul)
March 23-26 — NCAA regional (in Fargo)

(Stick tap the Grand Forks Herald)

Eric J. Burton
Eric Burton is a 1996 and 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers the University of North Dakota Hockey and Division I college hockey. Eric is the Contributing Editor for Inside Hockey. Finally, Eric is the Editor of the Sin Bin at the Sports Daily.
View All Posts By Eric J. Burton
