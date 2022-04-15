2022 NFL Draft: Top Five WR Prospects

The 2022 NFL Draft Class has insane amounts of talent at the WR position. The depth of the class even somewhat devalues those who are at the top of draft boards, with teams having the luxury to take a phenomenal talent throughout Day 2. However, those who are the best are still worth noting. The buzz of the first round is too loud for anything else to be the case. As such, here is a list of the top five WR prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

I could sit here and list all of the things that Wilson does well, but I won’t. It’s much easier to point to the few points of concern in his game.

The Good

Just kidding. Every player will get a breakdown of the good and the bad. Wilson has good hands, adjusts well to the ball, has good speed, has great field vision, and is of good size. He also is a decent route runner, a trait rarely developed beyond ‘decent’ by athletes at the college level.

The Bad

Though Wilson is a decent route runner with room for growth he can lose his balance when making sharp cuts. This is by no means a deal-breaker and still has him at the top of this list, but it is worth noting. He also carries himself with a long-WR play style, which interrupts his intermediate routes.

The Optimal

When it’s all said and done Wilson would have his best year-one within a PA-boot system, but he has the tools to officially rank as the best WR in this draft class.

2: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Don’t drink too much Jameson- he’s a beast, but The Bad makes The Optimal only The Good.

The Good

Williams has decent releases and good speed, both of which help him set up routes. He adapts well to zone coverage, finds the sticks, and adjusts well to the ball.

The Bad

Williams’ slight frame is a point of concern, playing into struggles against press and competing for the ball in a crowd. Also, one wonders if that plays into his ACL tear in the national title game.

The Optimal

Williams can fit into any system, though teams would benefit from already having a true WR1 to rely on.

3: Drake London, WR, USC

Drake is gonna be as famous as Drake.

The Good

He’s good after the catch and has good hands, but that’s almost irrelevant. Drake London has a fantastic contested-catch ability. And nothing is more QB-friendly.

The Bad

London is a big man and runs routes as such. It’s a knock, but the proverbial door won’t fall down.

The Optimal

London fits any team with any scheme. However, I will say that a team with a young QB may be inclined to have London slide up two slots on this list.

4: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Olave bucks the trend of the list.

The Good

Chris consistently finds the open zone, has good releases, has good hands and concentration, is good after the catch, and has decent speed.

The Bad

His routes aren’t bad, though his hips remember where he is coming from.

The Optimal

His best fit is also likely a PA-boot system (in light of his route-running ability). He isn’t very big, so he’s destined for a number 2 role.

5: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Dotson is the biggest surprise on this list, but he shouldn’t be.

The Good

Dotson is the most polished WR in this class. He has good hands, understands leverages, has a good base of routes, adjusts well to the ball, is good after the catch, and has good speed and awareness.

The Bad

Like saving time by only saying the few errors in Wilson’s game, it is tempting to do the same here. The only concern is that he is small, but if he has the best career of any WR drafted in 2022, nobody should be surprised.

The Optimal

Dotson can go anywhere and play any spot on the field. He is that developed and has that much potential.

