4/15/22 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

After a successful 5-2 road trip, the New York Mets (5-2) are returning home to begin the Citi Field portion of their schedule. A busy day is ahead as the Mets are set to welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-4) to town to kick off a seven-game homestand. First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
The 2021 season was a disaster for the Diamondbacks, who fell apart after a solid start and went 52-110 to finish dead last in the National League West, trailing the first-place San Francisco Giants by 55 games. With a rebuild in order, Arizona had a very quiet offseason, mostly adding veteran relievers like Mark Melancon and Ian Kennedy that can be used as trade chips by the deadline. The biggest move for the Diamondbacks was locking up All-Star Ketel Marte to a long-term deal, giving them a critical building block moving forward in what should be a long year in the desert.
The Mets will send right-hander Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound today. Bassitt picked up his first win as a Met last Saturday, tossing six shutout innings of three-hit ball to beat the Washington Nationals. The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Zach Davies (0-0, 3.60 ERA), who received a no-decision in his first start after allowing two runs in five innings against the San Diego Padres last Saturday. Arizona went on to lose that game 5-2.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Home opener lineup.
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 15, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
The Mets went 5-1 against the Diamondbacks last season and swept a three-game series against them at Citi Field in May.
The Mets have won 10 straight games at Citi Field against Arizona dating back to 2018.
Bassitt is 2-0 with a 3.63 ERA in three career starts against the Diamondbacks.
Davies is 3-2 with a 5.01 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets.
Christian Walker (3 for 6, HR, RBI) and David Peralta (3 for 8, 2B, HR, RBI) have had small sample size success against Bassitt.
Starling Marte is 10 for 28 with two doubles and three RBI’s in his career against Davies.
The Mets will have a ceremony to dedicate the Tom Seaver Statue at 10:30 a.m. outside Citi Field.
Today is also Jackie Robinson Day, which will commemorate the 75th anniversary of Robinson making his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers to break baseball’s color barrier. All players will wear #42 today to honor Robinson’s memory.