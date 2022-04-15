4/15/22 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

After a successful 5-2 road trip, the New York Mets (5-2) are returning home to begin the Citi Field portion of their schedule. A busy day is ahead as the Mets are set to welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-4) to town to kick off a seven-game homestand. First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The 2021 season was a disaster for the Diamondbacks, who fell apart after a solid start and went 52-110 to finish dead last in the National League West, trailing the first-place San Francisco Giants by 55 games. With a rebuild in order, Arizona had a very quiet offseason, mostly adding veteran relievers like Mark Melancon and Ian Kennedy that can be used as trade chips by the deadline. The biggest move for the Diamondbacks was locking up All-Star Ketel Marte to a long-term deal, giving them a critical building block moving forward in what should be a long year in the desert.

The Mets will send right-hander Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound today. Bassitt picked up his first win as a Met last Saturday, tossing six shutout innings of three-hit ball to beat the Washington Nationals. The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Zach Davies (0-0, 3.60 ERA), who received a no-decision in his first start after allowing two runs in five innings against the San Diego Padres last Saturday. Arizona went on to lose that game 5-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: