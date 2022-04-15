Eleven Americans to reach 100 points in a NHL season

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs became he 11th American in National Hockey League history to record 100 points in a single season. He accomplished the feat with an assist on a goal by Michael Bunting in a 7-3 Maple Leafs win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Matthews, a native of San Ramon, California, also became the third Maple Leafs player to reach 100 points in a season following Darryl Sittler and Doug Gilmour. So far in 69 games this season, Matthews has 58 goals and 43 assists for 101 points.

Here is a look at the other 10 NHL players to accomplish the feat.

Neal Broten–Minnesota North Stars

In 1985-86, Broten. a native of Roseau, Minnesota, became the first American to record 100 points in a single NHL season. He had 29 goals and 76 assists for 105 points in 80 games.

Jimmy Carson–Los Angeles Kings/Edmonton Oilers

In 1987-88, Carson, a native of Southfield, Michigan, had 55 goals and 52 assists for 107 points with the Los Angeles Kings. In the 1988 offseason, he was traded to Edmonton for Wayne Gretzky. In 1988-89, he had 49 goals and 51 assists for 100 points with the Oilers.

Johnny Gaudreau–Calgary Flames

Like Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey has 100 points this season as he has 34 goals and 67 assists for 101 points with the Calgary Flames. Gaudreau also has the luxury of playing on the best line in hockey this season, alongside Elias Lindholm and Matt Tkachuk.

Craig Janney–St. Louis Blues

In 1992-93, Janney, a native of Hartford, Connecticut, had 24 goals and 82 assists for 106 points with the St. Louis Blues. Janney was an assist machine in his career. His 0.9 assists per game, is 14th all-time in NHL history.

Pat Lafontaine–New York Islanders/Buffalo Sabres

Like Carson, Pat Lafontaine of St. Louis, Missouri had 100 point seasons with two different teams. The first time with the New York Islanders in 1989-90 (54 goals and 51 assists for 105 points), and the second time with the Buffalo Sabres in 1992-93 (53 goals and 95 assists for 148 points). The 148 points are the most points by an American in a single season.

Brian Leetch–New York Rangers

In 1991-92, Brian Leetch of Corpus Christi, Texas had 22 goals and 80 assists for 102 points for the New York Rangers. Leetch is the only American defenseman to ever record 100 points in a season.

Joe Mullen–Calgary Flames

In 1988-89, Joe Mullen of New York, New York had 51 goals and 59 assists for 110 points for the Calgary Flames. He is one of two Americans in NHL history to record 100 regular season points and win the Stanley Cup in the same year. The other is Kevin Stevens.

Jeremy Roenick–Chicago Blackhawks

Jeremy Roenick of Boston, Massachusetts has the record for the most 100-point seasons by an American with three. While with the Chicago Blackhawks, he had 53 goals and 50 assists for 103 points in 1991-92, 50 goals and 57 assists for 107 points in 1992-93, and 46 goals and 61 assists for 107 points in 1993-94.

Kevin Stevens–Pittsburgh Penguins

In 1991-92, Kevin Stevens of Brockton, Massachusetts had 54 goals and 69 assists for 123 points in 80 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The next year in Pittsburgh, he had 55 goals and 56 assists for 111 points in 72 games. When Stevens had 123 points in 1991-92, he also won the Stanley Cup.

Doug Weight–Edmonton Oilers

In 1992, Doug Weight of Warren, Michigan was traded from the New York Rangers to the Edmonton Oilers for Esa Tikkanen. While with the Oilers, Weight reached the century mark in points in 1995-96, as he had 25 goals and 79 assists for 104 points.