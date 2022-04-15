How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting Guide

Bet on UFC Fight Night in Wisconsin this weekend as two top-ranked welterweights collide for the second time in the UFC octagon. No. 5 ranked Vicente Luque takes on No. 6 ranked Belal Muhammad in a rematch from 2016, this time it’s five rounds in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Luque comes in as the betting favorite once again in this match-up, with Belal Muhammad lined as the juicy underdog.

Wisconsin sports betting fans get in on the UFC betting action this weekend, with a number of great betting offers from the best Wisconsin sportsbooks available for betting on MMA. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Wisconsin, while cashing in on free UFC bets and exclusive sportsbook bonuses, continue reading as we explore the best Wisconsin sports betting sites available for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Here is a list of the best Wisconsin sports betting sites available for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2. Check out these great Wisconsin sports betting sites before placing your free bets on UFC Vegas 51.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free UFC Bets XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in Wisconsin BetUS – 125% Sportsbook Bonus, deposit $100, Get $125 in Free Bets for UFC Vegas 51 MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Bovada – $750 to Bet on UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in WI

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in Wisconsin

Even though Wisconsin sports betting is still not fully launched, betting on the UFC in Wisconsin is still simple and easy. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Wisconsin, check out the instructions below.

Pick a WI betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Wisconsin sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 51 Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Wisconsin UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 51 in Wisconsin

🥊 UFC Fight Night Event: UFC Vegas 51

UFC Vegas 51 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 16th, 2022

Saturday, April 16th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 51: 8:30 pm ET

8:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 51: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | TSN

ESPN+ | TSN 🏆 UFC Vegas 51 Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2 📊 UFC Records: Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1)

Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1) 🎲 UFC Vegas 51 Odds: Luque -171 | Muhammad +153

UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Odds

Vicente Luque is once again the betting favorite headed into his rematch with Belal Muhammad on Saturday. Luque was a -120 betting favorite when the two fighters met at UFC 205 back in 2016. Since then, both fighters have improved drastically, but the betting market is set on Luque as the favorite in this match-up.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Vegas 51 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 51 moneyline odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Vicente Luque -171 Belal Muhammad +153

UFC Vegas 51 Odds for Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 51 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -135

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 51 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 8:30 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. André Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary Card 5:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Rafa García vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom

UFC Vegas 51 Betting Trends | UFC Stats and Records

10 of the last 15 UFC middleweight bouts have gone the distance

The underdog has won 10 of the last 21 bouts in the UFC women’s bantamweight division

Favorites have won 16 of the last 17 bouts in the UFC welterweight division

The ‘Under’ has cashed in 11 of the last 16 bouts in the UFC lightweight division

15 of the last 35 bouts in the UFC women’s strawweight division have gone ‘Under’ the betting total

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Betting Trends

Belal Muhammad comes into Saturday night’s main event with a 6-1 record in his last eight pro-fights, including one no-contest. Five of Muhammad’s last six wins have come by way of decision, with the decision prop turning a profit of +6.59 units in that stretch. Meanwhile, Vicente Luque is 7-1 in his last eight Octagon appearances, with six of his last seven wins coming by way of stoppage, with the ‘Inside the Distance’ prop turning a profit of +5.86 units in that stretch.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

There are two clear paths to victory in this match-up, which can be highlighted clearly when looking at the most recent betting trends for both fighters. Luque has won the majority of his most recent fights by way of stoppage, while Muhammad has won the majority of his most recent fights by way of decision. If Muhammad can survive the early onslaught from Luque, the tables should turn quickly towards Muhammad, who did not manage to survive even just one round against Luque in their previous meeting, losing by way of first-round knockout.

While Luque poses a very dangerous threat to Muhammad early in this match-up, it’s hard to imagine the former Titan FC welterweight champion making the same mistakes again against the very dangerous Brazilian-American. With this in mind, look for Muhammad to outlast Luque and find a way to get the decision on Saturday night in Vegas. Bet on Belal Muhammad at the currents odds of +153

To place your free bets on UFC Vegas 51 with BetOnline today, click the link below now.