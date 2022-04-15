MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 14

MLB action on Wednesday is going to be exciting as we will see some of the top arms in the sport get the start for their respective clubs. Check out our MLB picks and parlays below that are going to help bettors in building their bankroll.

Best MLB Picks and Parlays | April 14

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 vs Cincinnati Reds

The New York Yankees’ third game of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays is going to be the best game of the night. The type of lineups that both of these teams are going to be able to produce and with Gerrit Cole and Jose Berrios being on the mound, we can fully expect to see a fun one here.

Although Toronto does have one of the best lineups in all of baseball, Cole has done a great job against them throughout his career. However, with the type of numbers that Jose Berrios has managed to put up against the Yankees, it feels safe to take them to win this game outright.

Barrios has allowed just a .222 average against the Yankees in his career with a 3.24 FIP and an xWOBA of .315.

Take the Blue Jays to win outright.

Milwaukee Brewers ML vs Baltimore Orioles

The Milwaukee Brewers have certainly not played the type of baseball that they were hoping for to start the year. A team that has World Series has aspirations certainly shouldn’t be losing games against the Chicago Cubs and the Baltimore Orioles in the early part of the season.

Fortunately for Milwaukee, they are going to have Corbin Burnes on the mound in this one and considering that he has some of the best strikeout stuff in all of baseball and the Orioles already lead the league in strikeouts, taking the Brewers to win by 1.5 seems smart.

Although there are some doubts in this one just because John Means is going to be on the mound for Baltimore, the Brewers should be able to walk away with a victory in this one if Corbin Burnes has his best stuff. All they really need is for their lineup to put up a few runs and this one will be over quickly.

Take the Brewers to win by -1.5.

MLB Parlay Of The Day

Our parlay of the day here is going to give us some great odds and an opportunity for bettors to make some bankroll in the early part of the 2022 MLB season. For my reasons above, I’m going to have the Brewers just to win outright and the Blue Jays will also have to win outright.

Our final leg of the day is going to be taking these Chicago White Sox to beat the Seattle Mariners. Although Cy Young winner Robbie Ray will be on the mound for Seattle, this feels like a game that Dallas Keuchel is going to be able to find success and help the White Sox walk away with a win.