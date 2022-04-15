MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 15

The MLB action on Friday will be intriguing because it will include some of the best teams in the sport going at it. Check out our MLB picks and parlays, which can assist bettors in increasing their bankroll.

MLB Games | April 15

Diamondbacks vs Mets

Twins vs Red Sox

Nationals vs Pirates

Phillies vs Marlins

Yankees vs Orioles

Athletics vs Blue Jays

Rays vs White Sox

Giants vs Guardians

Angels vs Rangers

Tigers vs Royals

Cardinals vs Brewers

Cubs vs Rockies

Braves vs Padres

Astros vs Mariners

Reds vs Dodgers

Best MLB Picks and Parlays | April 15

Colorado Rockies ML vs Chicago Cubs

The matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs could actually get somewhat interesting. This game is going to be played at Coors Field which is the best hitters’ park in all of baseball, and despite Marcus Stroman finding plenty of success throughout his career against the current Colorado Rockies lineup, this is a game that Colorado is going to win.

The Rockies have started the year off on the right foot as they managed to put runs on the board at a high level.

If Colorado can continue swinging the bat as they have throughout the first six games of the year, they should be able to easily walk away with a victory in this one. Chicago has trouble at times scoring runs, and even with this game being in Coors Field, they still could struggle in this one.

German Marquez is going to get the ball for the Rockies; he had a great opening start. He ended up getting the win against a tough Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, which is arguably the best that baseball has ever seen. Marquez finished his first outing going seven innings pitched, allowing three hits and only one earned run.

Take the Rockies to win outright.

New York Yankees -1.5 vs Baltimore Orioles

My favorite play of the day is going to be taking the New York Yankees to win by 1.5 runs. With how well the Yankees have started the season, it would seem likely that they take down a much lesser opponent in the Baltimore Orioles.

When factoring in that the Orioles have the 24th ranked batting average and OPS against left-handed pitching this season, it would make sense that Jordan Montgomery finally starts finding some success against them.

Montgomery hasn’t done a great job against the Orioles throughout his career, allowing a .302 batting average, and an xwOBA of .284, but that should change on Friday.

Take the Yankees to win by -1.5.

MLB Parlay Of The Day

The parlay of the day is going to just feature the two games that we talked about above. I do like some other bets, but considering that they could go either way in a few different games, I think this is what we are going to go with.

It will also get us some decent odds to help us build our bankroll in the early stages of the MLB season.