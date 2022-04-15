MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets April 15

MLB games on Friday are going to offer some of the top teams in baseball going at it for their first game of the series. With the season finally starting to get underway, check out our best MLB picks of the day to secure some bankroll for the early part of the season.

MLB Games | April 15

Diamondbacks vs Mets

Twins vs Red Sox

Nationals vs Pirates

Phillies vs Marlins

Yankees vs Orioles

Athletics vs Blue Jays

Rays vs White Sox

Giants vs Guardians

Angels vs Rangers

Tigers vs Royals

Cardinals vs Brewers

Cubs vs Rockies

Braves vs Padres

Astros vs Mariners

Reds vs Dodgers

MLB Picks | April 15

Below, we will go over our two most confident MLB picks of the day. Get the best odds at BetOnline, one of the most reputable betting sites.

New York Yankees -1.5 vs Baltimore Orioles

With the New York Yankees’ second AL East series of the year coming up against the Baltimore Orioles, there might be no better time than to put some money on them. Considering how much better the Yankees are than the Orioles, it would seem likely that they go into Camden Yards and easily take care of business.

The Yankees are going to be coming into this one after a tough series against the Toronto Blue Jays where they split the four-game series.

Jordan Montgomery is going to get the ball out for the Yankees. He had a rough start in his first outing of the year as he only lasted 3.1 innings while allowing three runs on four hits.

The Orioles have the 24th ranked batting average and OPS against left-handed pitching this season, and although that is a small sample size because the season just started, Baltimore has struggled against left-handers in the past as well.

Take the Yankees -1.5.

San Francisco Giants ML vs Cleveland Guardians

The lock of the night is going to be taking the San Francisco Giants to win on the Moneyline against the Cleveland Guardians. Both teams have started the year off well as they’re 4-2, but with Carlos Rodon getting the ball for San Francisco, they should be able to walk away with a win.

Rodon has a decent amount of experience against this current Guardians lineup. Throughout his career against the Guardians, he has held hitters to a .176 batting average, an xwOBA of .271, and has a 3.05 FIP.

People think this one could get interesting, but I don’t see that happening.

Take the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.