MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 15

With all of the MLB games scheduled for Friday, bettors will have a fantastic opportunity of winning any player props. Check out our top MLB prop bets to help gamblers build a bankroll in the first few days of the year.

MLB Games | April 15

Diamondbacks vs Mets

Twins vs Red Sox

Nationals vs Pirates

Phillies vs Marlins

Yankees vs Orioles

Athletics vs Blue Jays

Rays vs White Sox

Giants vs Guardians

Angels vs Rangers

Tigers vs Royals

Cardinals vs Brewers

Cubs vs Rockies

Braves vs Padres

Astros vs Mariners

Reds vs Dodgers

Best MLB Player Props Today | April 15

Let’s go over the best MLB player props bets for today, April 15, 2022.

Chris Bassitt Over 6.5 Strikeouts vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Newly-acquired star pitcher Chris Bassitt had a great opening outing for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals a week ago. He finished the game with six innings pitched, giving up three hits and no runs, while striking out eight.

Although the Washington Nationals aren’t necessarily the best hitting team in baseball, there can certainly be an argument made that the Arizona Diamondbacks have a much worse lineup. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-highest strikeout rate in baseball against right-handed hitters at 26.2%, so expect Bassitt to come out in this one and mow down the Diamondbacks.

Take Bassitt to have over 6.5 strikeouts.

Seiya Suzuki Over 1.5 Total Bases vs Colorado Rockies

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs are going to be taking on the Colorado Rockies. Coors Field is undoubtedly the best hitters ballpark in all the baseball, leaving me to think that him having over 1.5 total bases is going to be a lock.

Suzuki started off his major league baseball career going 7-19 and has a wOBA of .551. He has already launched three home runs, and he should be able to add a fourth one on Friday.

One thing to keep in mind for this game is that German Marquez will be on the mound for Colorado. He has been about the only pitcher in the Rockies organization over the past few years that’s been able to find some success pitching at Coors Field. In his first game of the season, he went seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while only giving up three hits and one earned run.

However, with a slugging percentage of .895, take Seiya Suzuki to have over 1.5 total bases at Coors Field.