Top 5 MLB Games Today | How to Watch the Best MLB Games on April 15

Fans will have a great time watching MLB games on Friday with some of baseball’s best teams poised to face off. Take a look at the top five MLB games of the day and how to watch them below.

MLB Games | April 15

Diamondbacks vs Mets

Twins vs Red Sox

Nationals vs Pirates

Phillies vs Marlins

Yankees vs Orioles

Athletics vs Blue Jays

Rays vs White Sox

Giants vs Guardians

Angels vs Rangers

Tigers vs Royals

Cardinals vs Brewers

Cubs vs Rockies

Braves vs Padres

Astros vs Mariners

Reds vs Dodgers

How To Watch MLB Games | April 15

All major league baseball games are going to be offered on MLB.TV. They will also be offered on the Bally Sports channels.

With MLB.TV and Bally Sports, users can watch from home or on their tablets on the road.

Top 5 MLB Games | April 15

Below, we will go over the top five games of the day.

San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians

The first game of a three-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Francisco Giants is going to be one of the best of the day. Both of these teams have started the year off on a hot streak as both will be coming in at 4-2.

Carlos Rodon is going to get the start for San Francisco, while Zach Plesac will be on the bump for Cleveland.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox

The first game of a three-game series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox is going to be interesting. Tampa Bay is coming off a disappointing series loss to a below-average Oakland Athletics team, leading them to hope to get back on track in this one.

Drew Rasmussen is going to be on the bump for Tampa Bay, while Chicago is going to start Dylan Cease.

Oakland Athletics vs Toronto Blue Jays

When looking at the roster of both of these teams, it would seem likely that the Toronto Blue Jays would easily be able to walk away with a victory against the Oakland Athletics.

However, if the first few games of the season are going to be any indication, this Oakland A’s team is still going to compete at a high level, no matter who is on their roster.

Oakland is going to start Daulton Jefferies, while Toronto will give the ball to Ross Stripling.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers

The start of the season for the Milwaukee Brewers was certainly something that they were not expecting. They haven’t looked great to start the year, and even have a series lost to a below-average Baltimore Orioles team.

However, Milwaukee was able to come away with an impressive 5-1 win in the first game of the series with St. Louis, a sign that they might be getting back to their old ways.

They will look to get their second win of a four-game series on Friday as Freddy Peralta will get the start for Milwaukee and Miles Mikolas will get the start for St. Louis.

Atalanta Braves vs San Diego Padres

It would be tough to argue at the moment that any team has underperformed more than the Atlanta Braves throughout the first week of the season. A team that is coming off a World Series title certainly shouldn’t be losing a series to the Washington Nationals and going 2-2 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves ended up losing the first game of this series by 11 runs. Expect them to come out and do everything they can to try to even the series.

Kyle Wright is going to get the start for Atlanta, while youngster MacKenzie Gore is going to be on the bump for San Diego.