UFC Vegas 51 Fighter Salaries and Incentive Pay

Alex Mac
UFC Vegas 51 Fighter Salaries and Incentive Pay

UFC Vegas 51 takes place this Saturday, April 16th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a top-ranked UFC welterweight rematch between No. 5 ranked Vicente Luque and No. 6 ranked Belal Muhammad. Across fourteen fights on Saturday, the UFC will payout over $145,000 of incentive pay and just under $750,000 in total guaranteed UFC fighter pay.

For more information on UFC Vegas 51 fighter salaries, continue reading as we explore the potential payouts for each fighter, official, announcer, and even ring girl for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

UFC Vegas 51 Fighter Salaries | UFC Fighter Pay

With 17 UFC fights to his name, Vicente Luque will come in as the highest-paid fighter on the card at UFC Vegas 51. Luque will make an estimated $112,000 in guaranteed UFC Salary, with a potential for another $96,000 should he win his fight outright.  The UFC also awards a number of $50,000 performance bonuses for each UFC event of the year. Since the start of 2020, Vicente Luque has earned $150,000 in UFC performance bonuses alone, with two performance bonuses and one bonus for ‘Fight of the Night.’

To find out more about UFC Vegas 51 fight pay, check out the table below.

UFC Vegas 51 Fighter UFC Base Pay UFC Win Bonus UFC Incentive Pay Total Guaranteed UFC Salary
Vicente Luque $96,000 $96,000 $16,000 $112,000
Belal Muhammad $85,000 $85,000 $11,000 $96,000
Caio Borralho $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Gadzhi Omargadzhiev $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Miguel Baeza $15,000 $15,000 $4,500 $19,500
André Fialho $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Mayra Bueno Silva $15,000 $15,000 $4,500 $19,500
Wu Yanan $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Pat Sabatini $15,000 $15,000 $4,000 $19,000
T.J. Laramie $15,000 $15,000 $4,000 $19,000
Mounir Lazzez $15,000 $15,000 $4,000 $19,000
Ange Loosa $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Devin Clark $48,000 $48,000 $11,000 $59,000
William Knight $15,000 $15,000 $4,500 $19,500
Lina Länsberg $24,000 $24,000 $6,000 $30,000
Pannie Kianzad $24,000 $24,000 $6,000 $30,000
Drakkar Klose $28,000 $28,000 $6,000 $34,000
Brandon Jenkins $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Rafa García $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Jesse Ronson $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Chris Barnett $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Martin Buday $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Jordan Leavitt $12,500 $12,500 $4,000 $16,500
Trey Ogden $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Istela Nunes $14,000 $14,000 $4,000 $18,000
Sam Hughes $12,000 $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Heili Alateng $13,000 $13,000 $4,500 $17,500
Kevin Croom $13,000 $13,000 $4,000 $17,000

*UFC Vegas 51 salary figures are estimations based on recently reported payouts, or comparable fighter salaries.

UFC Vegas 51 Staff Salaries

Below, we’ll break down some of the projected staff salaries for UFC Vegas 51.

  • UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event
  • UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event
  • Daniel Cormier’s Salary for UFC Vegas 51: $75,000
  • Dominik Cruz’s Salary for UFC Vegas 51: $55,000

UFC Vegas 51 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out over $145,000 worth of incentive pay to UFC fighters for UFC Vegas 51 this weekend. The incentive pay generated by Venum sportswear’s multi-year sponsorship deal with the UFC is paid out under the UFC’s promotional guidelines compliance program and is paid out in tiers, depending on each fighter’s tenure with the UFC. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on. Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4000, 4-5 fights pays out $4,5000, 6-10 bouts pays out $6,000, 11-15 pays out $11,000, 16-20 pays out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Although it does not apply for this fight card at UFC Vegas 51, title challengers are paid out $32,000, while champions are paid out $42,000.

Last week, at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, the UFC paid out almost $300,000 in incentive pay, putting the total incentive payout for 2022 over the $2 million dollar mark.

