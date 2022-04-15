Bucks

What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend April 16&17

Jeremy Freeborn

Easter Weekend will bring some very intriguing sporting events. They include the NBA Playoffs, the Monte Carlo Masters and the rebirth of a professional football league.

5) New Jersey Generals @ Birmingham Stallions–NBC & FOX–Saturday @ 7:30 PM ET

For three years from 1983 to 1985, the United States Football League provided an option for professional football players to the National Football League. The league did not last, as many teams faced financial problems. On Saturday, the USFL is giving it another attempt. What is intriguing about Saturday’s night relaunch between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions, is the fact it is being broadcasted on FOX and NBC.

4) Monte Carlo Masters–Tennis Channel/TSN3–Sunday @ 8:30 AM ET

The third ATP Masters 1000 series final of 2022 will take place on Sunday. Saturday’s semifinals will have Alexander Zverev of Germany versus Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. At first glance, the favourite in the final would obviously be the Zverev/Tsitsipas winner. However, remember that Davidovich Fokina delivered the upset of the tournament to date when he stunned  world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 in the second round.

3) Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors–ABC/TSN1–Saturday @ 8:30 PM ET

The Golden State Warriors will be playing their first playoff game since losing in game six of the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors in 2019. The health of Stephen Curry is in question as the Warriors all-star point guard is dealing with a foot problem. The Warriors will also have to deal with the reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver.

2) Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics–ABC/TSN–Sunday @ 3:30 PM ET

The fact that the Brooklyn Nets even had to participate in the play-in tournament was staggering due to the fact they have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their roster. However, they needed a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to reach the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs. The Celtics had an outstanding finish to the season, and as a result, captured the number two seed. In their last 32 games, the Celtics had a record of 26 wins and six losses.

1) Chicago Bulls @ Milwaukee Bucks–TNT/Sportsnet @ 6:3o PM ET

Out of the eight first round matches, this Eastern Conference quarterfinal has sensational intrigue. The Bulls have DeMar DeRozan, who averaged 27.9 points per game and has put himself in the conversation for NBA MVP. The Bucks meanwhile have Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 2020 NBA MVP and 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

